High school senior belled for sewing, donating masks during the pandemic

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Josephine Taylor
Nominated by: Lori Lowery
Why: For making masks and raising money during the pandemic. Taylor is a senior at Canyon del Oro High School. She spent quarantine making more than 3,000 masks. The masks were sent all over Arizona to hospitals, doctors’ offices, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, schools, neighbors and the Navajo nation, Lowery wrote. She also sold masks with the profits going to the Children’s Miracle Network. She has raised over $3,900 so far.
Taylor is a mentor to younger students at her high school through Link Crew and her international baccalaureate mentorship program to help other students succeed. Taylor has battled health issues in the last few years, Lowery wrote, including thyroid cancer, Hashimoto’s disease and celiac disease.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
