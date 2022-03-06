How and where to stretch your tax dollars with Arizona tax credits

Q. What kinds of tax credits can I get for donating to schools or charity?

A. You can claim a tax credit for certain donations made to K-12 public schools, including charter schools, and to School Tuition Organizations, which provide scholarships to private schools.

You can also get a tax break for making donations to a qualified charitable organization or foster care organization, or to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance for active-duty service members, pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families.

Q. Do I have to choose one category or can I give to all of them?

A. You can donate up to the maximum amount allowed in each category.

Q. Can I make more than one donation within each category?

A. Yes, but you need to stay within the limit for each category to get your donation back as a dollar-for-dollar credit.

Q. Can I get a credit for donations made that exceed how much I owe in taxes?

A. Sorry, but no.