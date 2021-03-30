How to donate to help the Arizona Daily Star send kids to camp this summer

Readers will find an envelope in Thursday’s Star that can be used to donate to our Send A Kid to Camp program this summer.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
We started our fundraising later than usual this year so that the sponsored camps could firm up summer plans as the pandemic continues and regulations quickly change.
The Boy Scouts plan for 75 youth per weekend for each of six weekends, instead of its traditional weekly camp, and will offer a mid-July full week Junior Leader Training program, all at its Camp Lawton on Mt. Lemmon. The camp’s cost is $100. Last year 21 Scouts were awarded scholarships for a virtual camping experience.
The Girl Scouts will host a resident camp at its Camp Whispering Pines on Mt. Lemmon with three weeklong sessions and the number of campers per session reduced by about 50 percent to ensure safety protocols are met. It will also hold Camp Log On, a virtual camping experience or a box of activities that can be done self-paced at home. Last year 316 of the 583 Scouts who took part in Camp Log On did so thanks to Sportsmen’s Fund scholarships. Most resident sessions cost $375 for the week.
Camp Tatiyee in the White Mountains plans online programming again this summer. This will include video programming, one-on-one Zoom calls, and additional work to engage Arizona’s special needs community. A small hybrid programming is under consideration with campers not possessing a medical condition that would put them at further risk. Last year nearly 200 children and young adults from Pima County participated without any cost to their families.
Triangle Y on the Oracle side of the Catalinas plans nine weeks of camp including a week for Camp Corral and 50 spaces for Operation Purple, both programs for children from military families. The target is 100 campers per week. The camp costs up to $600 for the week. Tri Y expects to award up to 330 scholarships.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend camps at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp or have a camping experience. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks.