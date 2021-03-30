How to donate to help the Arizona Daily Star send kids to camp this summer

Readers will find an envelope in Thursday’s Star that can be used to donate to our Send A Kid to Camp program this summer.

Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

We started our fundraising later than usual this year so that the sponsored camps could firm up summer plans as the pandemic continues and regulations quickly change.

The Boy Scouts plan for 75 youth per weekend for each of six weekends, instead of its traditional weekly camp, and will offer a mid-July full week Junior Leader Training program, all at its Camp Lawton on Mt. Lemmon. The camp’s cost is $100. Last year 21 Scouts were awarded scholarships for a virtual camping experience.

The Girl Scouts will host a resident camp at its Camp Whispering Pines on Mt. Lemmon with three weeklong sessions and the number of campers per session reduced by about 50 percent to ensure safety protocols are met. It will also hold Camp Log On, a virtual camping experience or a box of activities that can be done self-paced at home. Last year 316 of the 583 Scouts who took part in Camp Log On did so thanks to Sportsmen’s Fund scholarships. Most resident sessions cost $375 for the week.