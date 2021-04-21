How to donate to help the Arizona Daily Star send kids to camp this summer

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
We started our fundraising later than usual this year so that the sponsored camps could firm up summer plans as the pandemic continues and regulations quickly change.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donation include:
Ten anonymous donations totaling $770.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks.