How to give to foster-care organizations, get tax credit
A tax credit of up to $1,000 for those filing as married filing jointly and up to $500 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to qualifying foster care organizations.

Similar to the Qualifying Charitable Organization credit, a unique five-digit code has been assigned to each qualifying foster care organizations and must be included on your tax return.

Contributions to a qualifying charitable organization or a qualifying foster care charitable organization made in calendar 2020 must be claimed on your 2020 income tax return unless those made through April 15, 2020, were claimed on your 2019 return.

Contributions made between Jan. 1, 2021 and April 15, 2021 may be claimed on either your 2020 or 2021 tax returns. Use Form 352.

A contribution to a qualifying foster care organization does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a credit claimed as a contribution to a qualifying charitable organization on Form 321.

Eligible foster care organizations

QFCO Code and Name of Organization

10007 Arizona Baptist Children's Services (Rio Vista)

10022 Aviva Children's Services

11058 Called to Love

10004 CASA Support Council for Pima County, Inc.

10020 GAP Ministries

10002 La Paloma Family Services

10032 More Than a Bed

10056 Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

Source: Arizona Department of Revenue, Office of Economic Research & Analysis

