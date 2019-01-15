Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for donations to qualifying foster care charitable organizations.
The maximum credit for a donation to a qualifying foster care charitable organization is $1,000 for married couples filing jointly and $500 for all other filers.
A statewide list of qualifying foster care charitable organizations can be found at tucne.ws/12kq. To claim the qualifying foster care charitable organization credit, use Form 352.
A contribution to a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a credit claimed as a contribution to a Qualifying Charitable Organization on Form 321.
Contributions to a qualifying foster care charitable organization made between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 must be claimed on your 2018 tax return. Donations made between Jan. 1, 2019, and April 15, 2019, may be claimed as a credit on either your 2018 or 2019 tax return.