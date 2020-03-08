How to give to foster care organizations, get tax credit

A tax credit of up to $1,000 for those filing as married filing jointly and up to $500 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to qualifying foster care organizations.
Similar to the Qualifying Charitable Organization credit, a unique five-digit code has been assigned to each qualifying foster care organizations and must be included on your tax return.
Contributions to a qualifying charitable organization or a qualifying foster care charitable organization made in calendar 2019 must be claimed on your 2019 income tax return.
Contributions made between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020, may be claimed on either your 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Use Form 352.
A contribution to a qualifying foster care organization does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a credit claimed as a contribution to a qualifying charitable organization on Form 321.