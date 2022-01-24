Jazz in the Desert raises funds for school music programs

You can jazz up your winter — and that of young musicians — with “Jazz in the Desert 2022” presented by the Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley and La Posada on Saturday, March 5 at Quail Creek Country Club, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd.

The fundraiser, now in its 13th year, will feature middle school and high school bands from Great Expectations Academy, Sahuarita High School, Nogales High School, Rio Rico High School, Continental School, Sahuarita Middle School and Walden Grove High School.

Admission is $10 per person for the 1 p.m. matinee and $55 per person for the 5 p.m. dinner show, which will feature a buffet and no-host bar. The dinner show will also include a silent auction with 70-plus items and a live auction featuring trips, original art by Sherry Darrah and a package of Arizona Lottery tickets. Advance purchase of tickets is required; tickets are available from the Sahuarita/Green Valley Chamber of Commerce office, the Quail Creek clubhouse or by calling 520-271-4831.