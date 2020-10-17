Jonathan's Cork (Non) Chili Cook-off raises $17,300 to send kids to camp

Jonathan’s Cork Fun (Non) Chili Cook-off raised $17,330 this month to help support The Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Send-A-Kid To Camp Fund.

This was despite the fact that there was no chili served due to COVID-19. The Cook-off Committee realized that kids still needed camp and they needed to help send them. With the money raised this year, the 16-year total to the camp fund is $222,100.03.

Cash sponsorships this year included Ashton Family Foundation, Faribault, Lang Family Trust, Silvey family, Wrinkleneck International, Paul and Kerry Dufour, Doug and Jacque Humphreys, George Hyde and Maureen Brooks.

Special thanks to Tucson Appliance Company which once again donated a television set that was raffled off and to Allegra/Image 360 that printed the tickets.

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.