Jonathan's Cork (Non) Chili Cook-off raises $17,300 to send kids to camp

Jonathan’s Cork Fun (Non) Chili Cook-off raised $17,330 this month to help support The Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Send-A-Kid To Camp Fund.
This was despite the fact that there was no chili served due to COVID-19. The Cook-off Committee realized that kids still needed camp and they needed to help send them. With the money raised this year, the 16-year total to the camp fund is $222,100.03.
Cash sponsorships this year included Ashton Family Foundation, Faribault, Lang Family Trust, Silvey family, Wrinkleneck International, Paul and Kerry Dufour, Doug and Jacque Humphreys, George Hyde and Maureen Brooks.
Special thanks to Tucson Appliance Company which once again donated a television set that was raffled off and to Allegra/Image 360 that printed the tickets.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our original goal was to raise $250,000 and send 650 kids to camp, at least that was the plan until the coronavirus.
Instead, we spent $56,819 to give 883 local boys and girls a taste of a camping experience or a weeklong virtual experience.
So far this year, we received 752 donations totaling $135,435 and including the chili cookoff funds, with money not spent this summer rolling over to next or whenever the overnight camping season resumes.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks.
