How to help

Holiday drives to support children and families in foster care

Aviva Children’s Services Holiday Program Toy Drive Collection

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts (including gift cards for $20 or less to Target, Walmart, Payless Shoes and other stores) for children ages newborn to 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday at Aviva Children’s Services, 153 S. Plumer. Toys and gift cards can also be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 at Tucson Woman’s Club, 6245 E. Bellevue St. Donors can also call 327-6779, Ext. 13 to make special arrangements for toy delivery. Monetary contributions will also be accepted online at www.avivatucson.org

Casa de los Niños Pack the Covered Wagon Toy Drive

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts will be accepted for Casa de los Niños during the Fourth Annual Pack the Covered Wagon at Trail Dust Town through Dec. 21. The nonprofit is in need of gift cards to Target, Walmart, movie theaters and grocery stores; new clothing, jackets and pajamas for all ages (up to adult size XL); new tennis shoes (up to adult size 12); ear buds and headphones; personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste; new high chairs, cribs and car seats; books, toys and board games. Donations can be dropped off at Pinnacle Peak or at the Trail Dust Town Office at Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Casa de los Niños, 1120 N. Fifth Ave.

For information, or to make an online donation to Casa de los Niños, visit www.casadelosninos.org or call 624-5600.

Kruzin’ for Kidz 2018 Holiday Parade

When and where: Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way; the parade begins at noon and ends at The Hideout Saloon, 1100 S. Sherwood Village Drive, for the after-party which includes food, music and other entertainment (open to the public). Entry fee is $20 per motorcycle and $5 per additional rider along with a new, unwrapped toy; after party is free to all ages; donations of new, unwrapped toys are requested. All proceeds benefit Aviva Children’s Services. For more information or registration, visit avivatucson.org/ or call 327-6779.

Tucson Roadrunners Hockey Teddy Bear Toss

When and Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center.

Cost: $13 per person.

Donations of new Teddy bears and stuffed animals can be tossed on the ice rink following the first goal by the Roadrunners. For information, visit www.tucsonroadrunners.com/home/ or call 866-77-HOCKEY.