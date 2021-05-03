Marana Rotary Club shredding event raises $2,800 for projects

The Rotary Club of Marana recently held a drive-thru community shredding and electronics recycling fundraiser that raised more than $2,800 for the club’s humanitarian projects.

More than 70 donors participated in the three-hour COVID-safe event outside the Harkins Theater in Marana.

The club collected donations for each box shredded and for the electronics collected.

All proceeds from the community fundraiser will support the the club’s local and global humanitarian projects.

Recent projects included the purchase of special air filters for Marana High School special needs classrooms, an adaptive playground for a local elementary school, and health and education projects in Mexico and Cameroon.

The Rotary Club of Marana is an open, nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization that believes in “service above self.” Membership provides community connection and participation in projects with men and women who act for a better world.

For more about the Rotary Club of Marana, go to www.maranarotary.org.