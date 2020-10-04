More thank you's to Arizona Daily Star readers for helping us send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our original goal was to raise $250,000 and send 650 kids to camp, at least that was the plan until the coronavirus.
Instead, we spent $56,819 to give 883 local boys and girls a taste of a camping experience or a weeklong virtual experience.
So far this year, we received 752 donations totaling $118,105, with money not spent this summer rolling over to next or whenever the overnight camping season resumes.
Our annual Fun Chili Cook-off at Jonathan’s Cork restaurant morphed in a raffle with no in-person event this month because of the pandemic.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
John A. Batastini, in memory of good friend and Alpha Pi Sigma fraternity brother “Butch” Giessman from St. Louis University, $500.
Marjorie Blaine, $150.
Shirley Carr, $100.
George R. Cunningham, $100.
Kyle Delaney, $1,000.
Arthur Dixon, $100.
Jane Erin, $360.
Debbie and Marc Fleischman, $100.
James Hemphill, $400.
Stanford Lamberg, $100.
Louise Loggins, $100.
Margaret R. Loghry, $200.
William Ludt, $100.
Rosita Lutzel, $50.
Raymond Marell, $100.
Patricia A. McElroy, in loving memory of my brother, Tom McElroy, $250.
Sarah Nadeau, $200.
Boyer Rickel, $100.
Betty Saylor, $25.
Nancy Shiley, $60.
Moira Silverman, $54.
Byron M. Snyder, $50.
Harris Weinberg, $100.
John Yoakum, In memory of Claudia Ellquist, $100.
Two anonymous donations totaling $300.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!