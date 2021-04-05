NAMI hopes to raise $150K in virtual walk for mental health programs

Bickelmann said NAMI programs also offer unique opportunities for those living with mental health conditions to work, engage with others and give back.

“Most of the people who work with NAMI have a mental illness or have a family member who has a mental illness. You need to be able to know what people are going through and be able to provide insight on how you came through it to help other people,” she said.

Ardith Powell is among those who offer insight and support to NAMI.

Powell, 74, is a mental health advocate who has raised more than $28,000 through NAMIWalks since 2007; this year alone she has raised more than $4,200 to date.

Powell, who became suicidal at age 12 and is designated as severely mentally ill, said NAMI helped her to realize that she was not alone and that there were many others fighting battles with mental illness.

“People who know me can’t believe what I have done and accomplished with the severity of my mental illness. I can’t believe that I am still alive, and the whole reason is the work that NAMI does,” she said.

As a poet, Powell has often expressed her feelings through writing.