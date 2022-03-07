NAMI Southern Arizona helps with mental health awareness

Even as COVID-19 protocols begin to loosen, pandemic implications for mental health linger, and NAMI Southern Arizona is here to help.
“The pandemic has caused a spike in mental health awareness. People who may never have thought they had a mental health condition realize this pandemic has affected them. It is increasing awareness and empathy among people who in the past might have dismissed mental health as someone else’s problem,” said said Christina Bickelmann, executive director of NAMI Southern Arizona.
According to the National Institute on Mental Health, one in five American youth and adults are experiencing mental illness. More than 18% of adults currently live with anxiety disorders and another 6.9% live with major depression.
Youth and seniors have been particularly impacted over the past several years according to Bickelmann.
In Pima County alone, since 2019, the suicide rate for kids ages 12 to 17 has increased by 67%, and the suicide rate for those ages 50 to 59 has increased by 56%.
“With young people and with the over-50 group, the rates of anxiety, depression and suicide have really increased. With the added stress of isolation over the past few years, it is really important to get help. It is often just too much for young people to handle on top of the normal things teens go through,” Bickelmann said.
NAMI has answered the call with a range of programs, including Peer-to-Peer, a course for people with mental health conditions led by peers; Family-to-Family, in which family members provide tools to the loved ones of those affected by mental illness; and Ending the Silence, which offers presentations for middle school and high school students. The presentations are taught by a trained team that includes a young adult living in recovery with a diagnosable mental health condition. Since October 2021, the program has reached more than 4,000 students; it is on track to surpass pre-pandemic numbers this academic year.
“We want kids to seek help before they get to the self-harm stage. In a local Ending the Silence survey, more than 74% of kids said they could benefit from talking to someone about their own or a loved one’s mental health. We want them to understand it isn’t uncommon, and it isn’t their fault. No one is to blame, and they need to talk to a trusted adult, whether at school or a family member. Lots of times kids don’t feel comfortable talking to their parents, so Ending the Silence can help with resources,” Bickelmann said.
A program targeting young adults, NAMI On Campus, is being re-established to provide support for University of Arizona students.
“I have seen what mental illness does to people and the stigma surrounding it. I have also seen the information NAMI hands out about a wide range of disorders, and how even just by having more information, people can feel better about themselves and be more understanding,” according to Shailey Bergstrom, president of NAMI on Campus UArizona.
A sophomore majoring in pre-psychological Science and minoring in pre-law, Bergstrom said that she was drawn to volunteering with NAMI because of her family history and her personal experience with anxiety, depression and borderline personality disorder.
“I would love to be able to help others understand their minds as well since I know how much it has helped me,” said Bergstrom, who encouraged everyone to check out NAMI on Campus at UArizona on Instagram (@NAMIUArizona); on Twitter (@NAMISA_UArizona) and on Facebook at facebook.com/NAMIOnCampusUArizona.
For kids and adults alike, Bickelmann said that programs and events that encourage conversation are critical, including the 16th annual NAMIWalks, which will return to an in-person format on Saturday, April 2, at the Fiesta Area at John F. Kennedy Park, 3359 S. La Cholla Blvd.
“Everyone is glad to be back in person for NAMIWalks. It is so much better when people can come together to celebrate mental health for all,” Bickelmann said.
