NAMI Southern Arizona helps with mental health awareness

NAMI has answered the call with a range of programs, including Peer-to-Peer, a course for people with mental health conditions led by peers; Family-to-Family, in which family members provide tools to the loved ones of those affected by mental illness; and Ending the Silence, which offers presentations for middle school and high school students. The presentations are taught by a trained team that includes a young adult living in recovery with a diagnosable mental health condition. Since October 2021, the program has reached more than 4,000 students; it is on track to surpass pre-pandemic numbers this academic year.

“We want kids to seek help before they get to the self-harm stage. In a local Ending the Silence survey, more than 74% of kids said they could benefit from talking to someone about their own or a loved one’s mental health. We want them to understand it isn’t uncommon, and it isn’t their fault. No one is to blame, and they need to talk to a trusted adult, whether at school or a family member. Lots of times kids don’t feel comfortable talking to their parents, so Ending the Silence can help with resources,” Bickelmann said.

A program targeting young adults, NAMI On Campus, is being re-established to provide support for University of Arizona students.