Nonprofits can register, re-enroll for 2021 Arizona Gives Day

Arizona nonprofits can now register or re-enroll to participate in the 2021 Arizona Gives Day, the 24-hour online fundraising event.
The event is scheduled for April 6, 2021. This year's Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1 million for nonprofits across the state.
Re-enrollment and payment of a refundable registration fee is required annually and can be completed at www.AzGives.org.
The deadline for new registrations is March 5, 2021.
Since 2013, Arizona Gives has raised more than $23 million for nonprofits statewide. Registrants receive access to workshops, training material and an online giving toolkit.
Information required for registration and re-enrollment includes general information about the nonprofit; IRS determination letter; the most current completed financial documents either through Form 990 or the organization's operating budget; a bank account and routing number for electronic distribution of donations.
More information is available at the website.
