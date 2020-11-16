 Skip to main content
Nonprofits can register, re-enroll for 2021 Arizona Gives Day

Arizona nonprofits can now register or re-enroll to participate in the 2021 Arizona Gives Day, the 24-hour online fundraising event.

The event is scheduled for April 6, 2021. This year's Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1 million for nonprofits across the state.

Re-enrollment and payment of a refundable registration fee is required annually and can be completed at www.AzGives.org.

The deadline for new registrations is March 5, 2021.

Since 2013, Arizona Gives has raised more than $23 million for nonprofits statewide. Registrants receive access to workshops, training material and an online giving toolkit.

Information required for registration and re-enrollment includes general information about the nonprofit; IRS determination letter; the most current completed financial documents either through Form 990 or the organization's operating budget; a bank account and routing number for electronic distribution of donations.

More information is available at the website.

