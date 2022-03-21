 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair of unique fundraisers usher in spring

Supporters of the annual Coyote Creek Ride & Fiesta, pictured in 2019, hope to raise at least $75,000 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, Steele Children’s Research Center and a $5,000 scholarship to the UA for a student from the Vail School District.

 Jessica Badowski, Too Busy Gals Marketing 2019

Spring has sprung in the Sonoran Desert, and two unique fundraising festivals will help celebrate the onset of the season.

First up is the 23rd annual Coyote Creek Ride & Fiesta, which begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Coyote Creek Equestrian Center, 14901 E. Old Spanish Trail.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the distinctive fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona (BBBSSA) and Steele Children’s Research Center is a draw for current and prospective cowboys and cowgirls, western enthusiasts, horse lovers, children’s advocates and everyone in between.

“This pandemic has certainly hurt a bunch of people and had a devastating effect on a whole bunch of kids. One thing we talk about with BBBSSA is the great camaraderie between adults and children. When the kids were home from school during the pandemic, they needed their big brothers and big sisters more than ever because they couldn’t have in-person time with teachers,” said Peter Backus, founder of the fundraiser with his wife, Debbie.

Backus is a member of the advisory board for BBBSSA who has volunteered three times over the past three decades as a “Big” (a mentor to a “Little” age 6 through young adult).

He emphasized that “Bigs” and “Littles” alike felt the impact of the pandemic, which necessitated hybrid in-person and Zoom meetings as protocol allowed.

“They still had one-on-one time, but they couldn’t do activities indoors, and masks were prevalent, so it hurt the relationships. You just couldn’t do as much. Now we are back in high gear and need help to raise as much money as possible since that has been difficult, too. Planning fundraisers was more difficult, and events were different, and there are lots of kids who need help,” said Backus.

Before COVID-19, the nonprofit served 600 children annually. With the return of in-person recruitment of volunteers and students, it is on track to serve 500 by the end of this year. Currently 100 children await matches with mentors; about 90% of those are boys. Late last year, BBBSSA also implemented a partnership with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona to boost participation of girls. For more information about mentoring a child, visit soazbigs.org/volunteer/.

Ultimately, events such as the upcoming fiesta are vital for raising both funds and awareness, according to Veronica Saiz, director of corporate engagement and special events for BBBSSA.

“It helps us to make new friends: people who may not have been exposed to our programs prior and may be interested in volunteering, making donations, joining our board or being more connected to our mission,” said Saiz.

Another distinctive event is the fifth annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival to benefit Beads of Courage, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with chronic and serious illnesses record, tell and own their stories of survival through beads.

The virtual festival is a hybrid event with a local watch party for those who want to gather in-person at The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.; other watch parties will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, and El Segundo, California.

“The beauty of this unique event is that it combines entertainment and a party atmosphere with fun mission moments that let people know what Beads of Courage is about and why their support matters. People will be entertained, and we hope they will be inspired and moved by the stories they hear from the children, families and clinicians we support,” said Becca Gladden, Director of Development for Beads of Courage.

Inspiration is abundant: Currently the organization serves 60,000 children in more than 400 hospitals globally through 20 arts-in-medicine programs. Gladden said that thousands of artists volunteer their time and talent to create beads, which are given to honor courage during medical procedures and treatments to help children chronicle their health journeys.

“Every bead ends up in the hands of a child and encourages them in their fight for life. All the money raised at the festival supports the Beads of Courage mission of hope and healing for kids coping with serious illnesses,” said Gladden.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go

What: 23rd annual Coyote Creek Ride & Fiesta

When: Saturday, March 26. Ride begins at 9 a.m.; Fiesta begins at 1 p.m.

Where: Coyote Creek Equestrian Center, 14901 E. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Fiesta only is $100 per person for adults; $25 for those under age 21 and free for those under age 8; Ride & Fiesta is $140 per person if you bring your own horse; $200 per person for horse rental and Fiesta

Notes: Festivities include a BBQ lunch featuring chicken, pork and the fixings catered by Jonathan’s Cork; a hosted bar; a three-plus-mile horseback ride; live mariachi music; a raffle and an auction featuring prizes such as a vacation package in San Carlos, Mexico; original artwork, jewelry, restaurant gift certificates; and more. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson, UA Steele Children’s Research Center and a $5,000 scholarship to the University of Arizona for a student from the Vail School District. For reservations or more information, email debbie@backusrealty.com or call 520-647-0030.

If you go

What: Fifth annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival — A Virtual Fundraising Event Benefiting Beads of Courage

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Register online in advance at beadsofcourage.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/2022-beads-blues-and-beer-festival-rsvp. You will receive a link to attend the event. You can also attend a local watch party at The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free general admission; $65 VIP package

Tickets: Available at beadsofcourage.org/2022-annual-beads-blues-and-beer-festival/

Notes: Festivities at the two-hour online event include music by local band Brokedown Palace, which offers American with elements of indie folk, bluegrass, country and blues; Little Cloud, a ukulele-driven indie folk-rock group; and neotraditional country with a contemporary twist by Mamma Coal Country Band. Celebrity guest is Andy Thorn, a banjo player, singer, songwriter and member of the band, Leftover Salmon, who has garnered more than 3.7 million hits on Youtube while playing his banjo for a wild fox. The $65 VIP package includes an official 2022 festival T-shirt, a Beads of Courage stainless steel pint glass, an official 2022 artisan pendant and additional swag. The event will also feature an online auction of original beaded jewelry by supporting artists beginning on the day of the event at biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=16466&. For more information, or to make an online donation to the nonprofit, visit the Beads of Courage website at beadsofcourage.org.

