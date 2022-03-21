Pair of unique fundraisers usher in spring

“They still had one-on-one time, but they couldn’t do activities indoors, and masks were prevalent, so it hurt the relationships. You just couldn’t do as much. Now we are back in high gear and need help to raise as much money as possible since that has been difficult, too. Planning fundraisers was more difficult, and events were different, and there are lots of kids who need help,” said Backus.

Before COVID-19, the nonprofit served 600 children annually. With the return of in-person recruitment of volunteers and students, it is on track to serve 500 by the end of this year. Currently 100 children await matches with mentors; about 90% of those are boys. Late last year, BBBSSA also implemented a partnership with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona to boost participation of girls. For more information about mentoring a child, visit soazbigs.org/volunteer/.

Ultimately, events such as the upcoming fiesta are vital for raising both funds and awareness, according to Veronica Saiz, director of corporate engagement and special events for BBBSSA.

“It helps us to make new friends: people who may not have been exposed to our programs prior and may be interested in volunteering, making donations, joining our board or being more connected to our mission,” said Saiz.