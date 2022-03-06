 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plan early to help military families

The Arizona Military Family Relief Fund is capped at $1 million in tax-credit donations a year.

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for a donation to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.

Each year, you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for all other filers for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund.

Before you can claim credit for contributions you must have received a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.

The fund usually reaches the $1 million cap before the end of the tax year, so if you wish to donate, consider doing so early in the year. Last year the cap was reached on Dec. 8.

Use Form 340 to claim the credit.

