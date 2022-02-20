Please donate to help the Star send Tucson kids to camp this summer

The Arizona Daily Star kicks off its summer camp fundraiser on Thursday with a donation envelope in the Star.

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boy and girls do more and be more.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Our is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to camp.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent 2022 donors include:

The Borozan family, in memory of the Swindle Brothers, Mike and George, $200.

Jenine Dalrymple, in memory of Irwin Blum, $500.