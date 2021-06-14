Presidio Rotary Club donates to Groundworks, Amarok Society

The Tucson Presidio Rotary Club recently donated $500 to Groundworks, a nonprofit, youth-driven community arts space in Tucson.

The donation will help the group purchase items for its summer programs.

Groundworks is a team of artists, musicians and educators that works to develop creativity and talent in the area’s youth.

The group recently acquired a space on South Tucson Boulevard and is working to convert its physical and online programs to serve the community.

Groundworks has created a summer program called “Choose Your Own Adventure,” which will use art kits to help youths create their own artwork. The six-week program will run until July 31.

For more information go to groundworkstucson.com/kits

The Presidio Rotary Club also donated $1,300 to the Amarok Society to help it with its work in Bangladesh.