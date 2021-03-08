Private School Tuition Organizations and PLUS Tax Credits

Here’s what you need to know to claim an Arizona tax credit for a donation to a private school tuition organization.

An Arizona tax credit is available for cash contributions to Qualified School Tuition Organizations (STO). These organizations provide tuition grants or educational scholarships to qualified private schools from elementary through high school. Your contribution will not qualify for the credit if you designate the contribution for the direct benefit of your dependent. You may request that the contribution benefit a relative or other student if he or she is not your dependent, but the request cannot be a condition of your contribution to the STO.

Taxpayers who are married filing jointly may claim a credit of up to $1,186 for a cash contribution to a STO. All other taxpayers may claim a credit of up to $593. Use Form 323.

The Private Learning Uplifting Students (PLUS) tax credit allows donors to receive an Arizona credit for a cash contribution over and above the STO credit.

The taxpayer must first donate the maximum to the STO credit. The maximum PLUS credit for 2020 is $1,179 if married filing jointly and $590 for all other taxpayers. Use Form 348.