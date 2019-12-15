Here’s what you need to know to claim a tax credit for a donation to a private school tuition organization.
A tax credit is available for cash contributions to qualified school tuition organizations. These organizations provide grants or scholarships to qualified schools from elementary through high school.
Cash contributions cannot be designated for the direct benefit of your dependent.
However, the contribution can be made to benefit a relative or other student if he or she is not your dependent.
Taxpayers that are married filing jointly may claim a credit of up to $1,138 for a cash contribution to a school tuition organization. All other taxpayers may claim a credit of up to $569 for a cash contribution to this type of organization.
The Private Learning Uplifting Students tax credit allows donors to receive credit for a cash contribution over and above the School Tuition Organization credit.
The taxpayer must first donate the maximum to the school tuition organization credit. The maximum PLUS credit for 2019 is $1,131 if married filing jointly and $566 for all other taxpayers.
Combining these two credits, a taxpayer who is married filing jointly may claim a total credit in the amount of $2,269. All other taxpayers may claim a total credit of $1,135.
Contributions made during 2019 must be claimed on your 2019 tax return. Contributions made between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020, may be claimed on either your 2019 or 2020 tax return.