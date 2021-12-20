Q&A: How Arizona tax credits work

You can also get a tax break for making donations to a qualified charitable organization or foster care organization, or to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance for active-duty service members, pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families.

Do I have to choose one category or can I give to all of them? You can donate up to the maximum amount allowed in each category.

Can I make more than one donation within each category? Yes, but you need to stay within the limit for each category to get your donation back as a dollar-for-dollar credit.

Can I get a credit for donations made that exceed how much I owe in taxes?

Sorry, but no. If your tax liability — the amount of taxes you owe for a given year — is less than your donation, the credit can be used only to reduce your liability to zero. You can’t get an additional refund. Unused tax credits, except for donations made to the Military Family Relief Fund, can be applied to future tax years, but not beyond five consecutive years.

If I claim a tax credit, can I also write off the donation on my taxes?