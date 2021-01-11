Retiring executive director belled for her devotion to literacy

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Betty Stauffer
Nominated by: Gina Compitello
Why: For her work with Literacy Connects. Betty has been the executive director of Literacy Connects since it was formed in 2011. Before that, she was the executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Tucson since 2002. Betty moved to Tucson from Cleveland where she was a social worker and the executive director of a transitional housing program for homeless families for 10 years. Betty retired in December after more than 30 years of service to others. “Betty has tirelessly advocated for the powers of literacy and its true impact on our city. Her passion has brought staff, volunteers, learners, and funders together with a common goal, and thanks to her vision, Literacy Connects has grown into the literacy hub that it is today,” wrote Compitello in her nomination letter. “But Betty is more than just an advocate. She is a beacon of kindness for everyone around her. Betty is dedicated, compassionate, and engaged, and her actions inspire others to be the same. In her time at Literacy Connects she has known thousands of learners, and not only knows their stories, but cares about them.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.