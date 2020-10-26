Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain to dedicate "peace pole" at northwest-side park

The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain will dedicate a new “peace pole” it installed at Tangerine Sky Park on Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m.
The park is at 4411 W. Tangerine Road.
The pole will have the phrase “May peace prevail on earth,” in five languages: English, Spanish, Hebrew, Mandarin Chinese and Tohono O’odham.
The dedication ceremony will include Marana town officials and club members.
Social-distancing and mask-wearing will be required at the event. The ceremony is open to the public.
The 8-foot white pole is a recognized symbol for peace around the world.
“Peace poles are internationally recognized symbols that send messages for peace ... and there are more than 250,000 poles in every country of the world,” the club said.
