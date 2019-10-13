The Fun Chili Cook-Off at Jonathan’s Cork raised $22,581 to help send kids to camp, substantially narrowing our fundraising shortfall.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
For the summer camp season, we spent $220,087.90 to help send 804 Tucson-area boys and girls to overnight camp. We’ve received 1,179 donations totaling $199,548. We’re shy just under $20,000.
This month’s Fun Chili Cook-Off raised $22,581 and brings its 15-year total donation to $204,770, making it one of the largest supporters of the camp drive.
Cash sponsors include Ashton Family Foundation, Faribault, Pat Jessup, Lang family trust, Silvey family, Wrinkleneck International, YMCA, eboccardo@micamp.com, George Hyde, Maureen Brooks and Paul and Kerry DuFour.
Restaurants participating were Kingfisher Bar & Grill (2019 champion), Bisbee Breakfast Club, Casino del Sol, Eclectic Cafe, Jonathan’s Cork, Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon and Trident Grill.
Raffle prizes were donated by Tucson Appliance Co., Reid Park Zoological Society, Allegra/Image360, KVOA, Tuller Trophy, Stambeck Septic, Gibson’s Office Solutions, Ryan Humphreys, Mary Kay’s Christie Hunt, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Midland, Troon Poston Butte, Trattoria Pina, TRAK, All Around Trail Horses, White Stallion Ranch, Viv’s Cafe, Big O Tires, Garden of Eden – Marita Childs and Jackie Berry, Sonoita Inn, Sonoita Steakout, Happy Rooster, Takamatsu, Bobo’s, Mister Car Wash, Merit Food, Tino’s Pizza, 977 Hair – Rick Ramirez, Laney Stewart, Road House Cinema, Southern Wine & Spirits and Kon Tiki.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 5019(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to receive the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
John A. Batastini, in memory of John Martins (Tiverton, R.I.), my uncle Joe Garbecki (Providence, R.I.) and Mary L. Emerson, (Phoenix), $400.
Michael Bubla, $400.
John Karpan, $250.
Howard Lilley, $100.
Joyce Lockhart, $10.
Kathleen Workman, $25.