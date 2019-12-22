Send a Kid to Camp: 1,229 donations totaling $207,158 to send Tucson kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

For the summer camp season, we spent $220,087.90 to help send 804 Tucson-area boys and girls to overnight camp. We’ve received 1,229 donations totaling $207,158. We’re shy just under $13,000.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to receive the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. You can donate until April 15 and claim the credit on your 2019 taxes.

Recent donations include:

