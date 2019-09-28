Why we give

On behalf of the MC Companies Sharing the Good Life Foundation, we are pleased to provide you with a check for $500 to help support the Sportsmen's Fund. This donation is made possible by the MC Residential grant request program that received grant requests for up to $500. Your charity was selected by Patty McAllister and approved by our grant committee and board of directors. Patty is dedicated to supporting and advocating for children, and it is our privilege to join her in that endeavor. We hope that our donation will help you continue the amazing work you do in Southern Arizona to enhance the lives of economically disadvantaged kids.