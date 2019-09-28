The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal was to raise $212,000 to send 625 local boys and girls to camp and to pay for camp supplies for an additional 300. The YMCA requested and received an additional $20,000 to send 35 children who were on a waiting list.
We are behind in our newspaper acknowledgments because I was on leave longer than anticipated after knee replacement.
So far, we've received 1,125 donations totaling $175,886, or 83% of our original goal.
We hope to bridge this gap with our 15th Fun Chili Cook-Off at Jonathan's Cork, 6320 E. Tanque Verde, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets, at the door, are $10.
Restaurants participating include: Casino del Sol (defending champion), Bisbee Breakfast Club, Eclectic Cafe, Jonathan's Cork, Kingfisher Bar & Grill, Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon and Trident Grill.
Since it began in 2004 the chili cook-off has raised over $182,000 for the Send A Kid to Camp program and is one of the largest contributors.
In addition to chili and tequila tasting, there will be dozens of raffle prizes, with a grand prize of a big-screen TV donated by Tucson Appliance Co. Those tickets are $5 or five for $20.
For more information on the event, call Jonathan's at 520-296-1631.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,990 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.
Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to receive the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Howard Ault, $100.
David Austin, $100.
Charles Autrey, $400.
Lorraine Backman, $41.
John and Renee Balaco, $200.
Al and Susie Bergesen, $200.
Linda and Ed Bolyard, $50.
Carol Borges, $25.
Edward Borseth, $100.
Dave and Nancy Bowersock, $100.
Wayne Bretl, $300.
E.M. Brown, $100.
Richard Brown, $100.
Jimmy Carter, $100.
Alan and Sharyn Chesser, $800.
Robert Christofk, $300.
Kathryn Krueger Crofoot, $100.
Jeanine Delgman, $100.
Judy and Dennis Derry, $200.
Randee Dickey, $200.
Discover Astronomy, $100.
Lt. Col. Patrick and Sherall Donovan, $200.
Robert Downs, $400.
John Dunlop, $200.
Rita Eisenman, in memory of Stephen Eisenman and Carla A. Eisenman, $75.
Lynn and Jim Engel, in memory of Swede and Marshall Johnson, $100.
Edward Espinoza, $50.
Virginia Fanfera, $100.
Donaldine Finegold, $100.
Anthony Fines, $50.
Marc and Debbie Fleischmann, $100.
Gary Forbes, $100.
Betty Fotis, $25.
Marilyn Freeouf, in memory of Michael Morrison, $300.
Ursula Geck, $200.
Mona Gertz, $50.
Lucia and Steve Gibson, in memory of Mark Malanga, $75.
Robert and Karen Gietl, $200.
Bob and Jay Glasser, $100.
Catherine Glaze, $75.
David Goldstein, $400.
Derek Gordon, $1,000.
Anne and David Hameroff, in memory of Jeff Minker, $500.
Julia Harding, $100.
Stephen Harnden, $100.
Mary Hines, in memory of Shorty, Dot, Nick and Ted, $200.
Martin Hopper, $100.
Donald Huffman, $100.
Barb Hunsinger, $50.
Gary Jones, in memory of Alfred and Mollie De Angelis, $50.
Sandra Kennedy, $75.
Raye Kerr, $100.
Susan Kettlewell, $200.
C. King, $100.
Elizabeth Kinslinger, $50.
Karl Klingelhofer, $50.
Ann and Dave Lacey, thank you for organizing this - camp was everything growing up, $50.
S. Lee, $50.
Charles Leftault, $100.
Stanley Lehman, in memory of Renaye "Ricki" Lehman - wife, mother and grandmother, $500.
Barbara Leonard, $300.
Howard Lilley, $60.
Joyce Lockhart, $10.
Marcus Lynch, in memory of Rex Lynch and John Petersen, $150.
Susan Manlove, $50.
Diana Manning, $50.
Jonathan May and Julie White, in loving memory of Donna White, $250.
MC Companies Sharing the Good Life Foundation, $50.
Barbara Merlin $50.
David and Shirley Moss, $50.
Terrance Napier and family, in loving memory of Marvin Napier, $200.
Robert Napoles, $400.
Old Pueblo Rotary Club Foundation, in memory of one of our past members and his wife, Woody and Dee Cohen, $500.
Juan A. Perez-Otero, $100.
Jeanne Porter, $500.
John Racy, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rees, $100.
Joan Rietz, $100.
Milton Riise, in memory of Sharron Riise and Ken Von Hulle, $100.
Marcia Rostad, in memory of Steven Rostad, $50.
Stephen Sahakian, $200.
Margrieta Sepp, $25.
Faye Shevel, $25.
Charles Smith, $100.
Byron Snyder, $50.
Kathryn Steiner, $50.
Kathryn Stevenson, $100.
Suzanne Stokes, in memory of Marjorie Beeson Cary, $50.
M. Sutherland-Jones, $100.
Roy Swope, $300.
Maria Thomas, $100.
Stephen Thomas, $200.
Karen Thurman, $100.
Judith Timper, $35.
Shirley Tucker, in honor Jayne and Tom O'Sullivan and family. I appreciate your helping children to have a nice camping experience! Thank you! I love the Arizona Daily Star! $50.
Tucson Conquistadores, $1,000.
Edgar Updegraff, $200.
Vail Foundation, $500.
Eric Van Hoesen, in memory of Christian L. Van Hoesen, $200.
Dorie Voigt, $100.
Judi White, in loving memory of Edna Mae Hendrickson and the Coxon Family, $100.
Grace Young, $25.
Four anonymous donations totaling $875.