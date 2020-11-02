 Skip to main content
Smiles for Veterans receives $18,0000 grant to provide dental care

Smiles for Veterans receives $18,0000 grant to provide dental care

The Smiles for Veterans, a program of Ayuda Smiles Inc., recently received an $18,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

The money will be used to provide critical dental care to military veterans who are unable to get the care elsewhere.

“When it came to our attention that so many veterans were without critical dental care we felt it was imperative that we narrow our focus and speak to the needs of those specific veterans,” said Jan Christensen, executive director of the Smiles for Veterans program.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation provides critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the service with physical or psychological wounds.

The Smiles for Veterans program was established in 2016 after identifying veterans as an under-served population in terms of dental care.

The Veterans Administration provides limited dental services.

