Some last-minute ways to maximize tax deductions

“We get a little money from the city and the county, but 90 percent of our funding comes from individuals, and the tax credit dollars are huge in allowing us to help women,” said Hartmann.

Founded in 2009, the center serves women ages 18 to 70-plus and houses up to 40 homeless women and their pets nightly; it also offers day services such as showers, laundry, meals and other resources. Some clients are victims of domestic violence or sex trafficking, others have mental illness, and some are on the streets for the first time.

“For chronically homeless women, this is a respite that gets them off of the streets, while other women just need to get themselves together — perhaps get an I.D. and find a job, and we work with them to do those things. We are seeing lots of first-time homeless women who have been evicted or whose landlord plans to increase the rent by $200, and they can’t afford it. We try to be a welcome and loving place for them to find resources,” said Hartmann.