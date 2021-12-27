Some last-minute ways to maximize tax deductions

As 2021 winds down, many people are looking for last-minute ways to maximize tax deductions. Some find that giving truly can help you to receive.
The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 extends the temporary tax provisions from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allows individual taxpayers to claim an “above-the-line” deduction of up to $300 for cash donations ($600 for married taxpayers filing jointly) to charities during 2021. This deduction lowers both adjusted gross income (AGI) and taxable income — translating into tax savings for those making donations to qualifying tax-exempt organizations.
No itemization is necessary, but donation by check, credit card or debit card must be made by Decl. 31, and a written record is needed. Additionally, donations must be made to qualifying charities (search at https://www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search to be sure your chosen charity qualifies). Find more information at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/year-end-giving-reminder-special-tax-deduction-helps-most-people-give-up-to-600-to-charity-even-if-they-dont-itemize.
Given that the majority of taxpayers do not itemize, the deduction provides an excellent opportunity for people to support a charity that provides meaningful work in the community, according to Jenny Flynn, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.
“It’s a great outcome for people interested in being smart about their taxes while being charitable at the end of the year,” said Flynn.
Taxpayers who itemize may want to take advantage of the opportunity to give larger gifts through the provision, which allows contributions up to 100% of AGI when made to qualifying organizations (subject to certain limits, so check with your tax advisor).
“Some people have chosen to make significant gifts this year because they can achieve that tax benefit. If anyone is in a position to do that, I would highly encourage it since this is not an opportunity that will stay with us,” Flynn said.
Arizona residents may also consider state-specific tax credits (https://azdor.gov/tax-credits) such as the Public School tax credit, the Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO) tax credit, and the Qualifying Foster Charitable Organization (QFCO) tax credit.
“These tax credits are really a way to encourage Arizonans to give to Arizonans in greatest need; essentially it is a way of directing your tax dollars to causes that you care about the most,” said Flynn.
The QCO, which offers a tax credit of $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples, is vital to small nonprofits such as Sister Jose Women’s Center (https://www.srjosewomensshelter.org), according to Chief Operations Officer Nicola Hartmann.
“We get a little money from the city and the county, but 90 percent of our funding comes from individuals, and the tax credit dollars are huge in allowing us to help women,” said Hartmann.
Founded in 2009, the center serves women ages 18 to 70-plus and houses up to 40 homeless women and their pets nightly; it also offers day services such as showers, laundry, meals and other resources. Some clients are victims of domestic violence or sex trafficking, others have mental illness, and some are on the streets for the first time.
“For chronically homeless women, this is a respite that gets them off of the streets, while other women just need to get themselves together — perhaps get an I.D. and find a job, and we work with them to do those things. We are seeing lots of first-time homeless women who have been evicted or whose landlord plans to increase the rent by $200, and they can’t afford it. We try to be a welcome and loving place for them to find resources,” said Hartmann.
A huge resource for children in need is the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Support Council for Pima County. It is one of eight local organizations that qualifies for the QFCO tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar credit of up to $500 for single or head-of-households or $1,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly. (Visit https://pimacountycasa.org or call 520-575-5130).
The council is the nonprofit support arm for CASAs, which are specially trained community volunteers appointed by a juvenile judge to represent and advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in court proceedings. They work under the CASA of Pima County program.
In 2021, they provided services and requested funding for unmet needs for more than 400 children, and the numbers continue to rise, according to CEO Linda Koral.
“There are 3,100 children in dependency and foster care in Pima County. We support those represented by CASAs and would support more if we had more volunteers,” she said. For more information about becoming a volunteer, call 520-724-2060.
Koral emphasized that COVID has caused an increase in the number of children in need of foster care while the state is simultaneously experiencing a shortage of licensed foster care providers.
“Many kids now go into kinship placement with family members such as grandparents, aunts or uncles, or close friends, which is mandated by federal law to be placed in the least restrictive home. Many kinship placements don’t have the financial resources to care for the children. They receive significantly less money than a licensed foster home,” Koral said.
Throughout the pandemic, the CASA Support Council has provided monthly grocery cards for children in kinship placement. The council also provides clothing, essential baby equipment and other basic needs along with one-on-one tutoring, refurbished computers, financial assistance with accredited higher education and other resources.
Koral said that all of these efforts are impacted by the QFCO tax credit.
“We do our very best with the donations we receive and Arizona state tax credit to help this highly vulnerable population helps us immensely. The fact that people who itemize on their taxes can take that as a tax credit is really helpful, and we are so grateful,” Koral said.
