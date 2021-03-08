Southern Arizona organizations that qualify for charitable giving tax credit

The charities on the following pages qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations tax credit.
- Administration of Resources and Choices
- Adult Loss of Hearing Association
- Ajo Community Health Center
- All the King’s Horses Children’s Ranch
- American Indian Association of Tucson dba Tucson Indian Center
- Amistad Y Salud
- Amistades
- Angel Heart Pajama Project
- Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund
- Arizona Housing & Prevention Services
- Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors
- Arizona Youth Partnership
- Arizona’s Children Association
- Arts For All
- Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion — Project AMOR
- Assistance League of Tucson
- AYUDA of Southern Arizona Inc.
- Backyard Healthcare Project
- Beacon Group, Inc.
- Benson Area Food Bank
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
- Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless
- B’nai B’rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano
- Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, dba BICAS
- Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee
- Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
- Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista
- Boys & Girls Club of Tucson
- Boys to Men Tucson
- Break the Cycle jam3s
- Camp Wildcat
- Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
- CANTER — Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources
- Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County
- CareGiver Training Institute
- Caring Ministries
- Casa De Los Niños
- Casa Maria
- Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach LLC
- Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
- CHD Families of Tucson
- Child & Family Resources
- The Child Language Center
- Child-Parent Centers
- Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services
- Chiricahua Community Health Centers
- Christian Prison Ministries
- Cinderella’s Closet Inc.
- Cochise Family Advocacy Center
- CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County
- Community Food Bank dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
- Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona
- Community Gardens of Tucson
- Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
- Community Montessori School of Bisbee
- Compass Affordable Housing
- Cope Community Services
- Coyote Taskforce Inc.
- Cross Country Outreach
- Desert Survivors
- Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
- Direct Center for Independence
- Douglas ARC
- Douglas Area Food Bank
- Eagles Wings of Grace
- Earn to Learn
- Easter Seals Blake Foundation
- Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
- Educational Enrichment Foundation
- El Grupo Youth Cycling
- El Rio Health Center Foundation
- ELLA Center
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Erik Hite Foundation
- Esperanza En Escalante
- Exodus Community Services
- Faith That Works Tucson Inc.
- Family Caregiver Foundation
- Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank
- Fatima Women’s Center
- Free Ever After International
- The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)
- Friends in Deed
- Friends of Aphasia
- Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice LLC
- God’s Vast Resources
- Good Neighbors Alliance
- Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona
- Gospel Rescue Mission
- Grace Hearing Center
- Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services
- Greater Vail Community ReSources
- Green Valley Assistance Services dba Valley Assistance Services
- Habitat for Humanity Tucson
- Hands of a Friend
- Hands of Hope Tucson
- Happy Trails School
- The Haven
- Haven Totes
- Hearth Foundation
- Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care
- Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)
- Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools
- Higher Ground a Resource Center
- Homicide Survivors
- Hope of Glory Center dba Hope of Glory Ministries
- Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, (HELP)
- Impact of Southern Arizona
- Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay
- Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events (ICSAVE)
- Integrative Touch for Kids
- Interfaith Community Services
- Intermountain Centers for Human Development
- Izi Azi Foundation
- Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona
- Job Path Inc.
- Kents Heart & Hope Foundation
- The Kin Foundation
- La Frontera Center
- Lend a Hand Senior Assistance
- Literacy Connects
- Make Way for Books
- Marana Health Center
- Marshall Home for Men
- Mentoring Tucson’s Kids
- The METRO Center of Tucson
- Mini Miracles
- Miracle Center
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
- Mosaic Senior Services Inc.
- NAMI of Southern Arizona
- The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)
- NeuroFit Networks Inc.
- New Creation Trades Inc.
- A New Hope for Tucson Foundation
- Noor Women’s Association
- Nourish
- Old Pueblo Community Services
- One On One Mentoring
- Oracle Village Outreach
- Our Family Services Inc.
- Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center
- Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards
- Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
- Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley
- Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)
- Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona
- Pima Council on Aging
- Pima County Community Land Trust
- Poverello House of Tucson
- Premier Alliances
- Primavera Foundation
- Project Insight
- Public Partnership
- Quest Science Club
- Reachout dba Reachout Women’s Center
- Rebuilding Together Tucson
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
- SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Inc.
- Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation
- Sahuarita Food Bank
- The Salvation Army — Green Valley
- The Salvation Army — Sierra Vista
- The Salvation Army — Tucson
- SandRuby Community Fund
- SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation
- Science of Sport
- Senior Village at SaddleBrooke
- Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson
- Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program
- Sister Jose Women’s Center
- Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors
- Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
- Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired
- Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
- Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)
- Southern Arizona Land Trust
- Southern Arizona Legal Aid
- Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome
- Special Needs Solutions
- Square and Compass Children’s Clinic
- St. Francis Shelter
- St. Luke’s Home
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Valley Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rose of Lima Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas Parish Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference
- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Tucson Diocesan Council
- St. Vincent de Paul- St. Patrick Bisbee Conference
- Step Up Bisbee/NACO
- Step Up to Justice
- STEP: Student Expedition Program Inc.
- System Coalition
- Teen Challenge of Arizona
- Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services
- Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation
- Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
- Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
- Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program
- Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation
- TMM Family Services
- Tombstone Senior Volunteers
- Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
- Tucson Alliance for Autism
- Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.
- Tucson Homeless Connect
- Tucson Hospitality Inn
- Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network
- Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund
- Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers
- Tucson Residence Foundation
- Tucson Urban League, Inc.
- Tucson’s Covenant with Elderly
- United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona
- Verhelst Recovery House
- VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities
- Wellness Connections
- Wheels for Kids
- Wings for Women
- YMCA Tax Credit Fund
- Youth On Their Own
- YWCA of Southern Arizona
SOURCE: Arizona Department of Revenue, Office of Economic Research & Analysis
