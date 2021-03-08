 Skip to main content
Southern Arizona organizations that qualify for charitable giving tax credit
Donate to these charities for a dollar-for-dollar tax CREDIT

Southern Arizona organizations that qualify for charitable giving tax credit

The charities on the following pages qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations tax credit.

  • Administration of Resources and Choices
  • Adult Loss of Hearing Association
  • Ajo Community Health Center
  • All the King’s Horses Children’s Ranch
  • American Indian Association of Tucson dba Tucson Indian Center
  • Amistad Y Salud
  • Amistades
  • Angel Heart Pajama Project
  • Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund
  • Arizona Housing & Prevention Services
  • Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors
  • Arizona Youth Partnership
  • Arizona’s Children Association
  • Arts For All
  • Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion — Project AMOR
  • Assistance League of Tucson
  • AYUDA of Southern Arizona Inc.
  • Backyard Healthcare Project
  • Beacon Group, Inc.
  • Benson Area Food Bank
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
  • Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless
  • B’nai B’rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano
  • Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, dba BICAS
  • Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee
  • Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
  • Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista
  • Boys & Girls Club of Tucson
  • Boys to Men Tucson
  • Break the Cycle jam3s
  • Camp Wildcat
  • Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
  • CANTER — Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources
  • Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County
  • CareGiver Training Institute
  • Caring Ministries
  • Casa De Los Niños
  • Casa Maria
  • Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach LLC
  • Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
  • CHD Families of Tucson
  • Child & Family Resources
  • The Child Language Center
  • Child-Parent Centers
  • Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services
  • Chiricahua Community Health Centers
  • Christian Prison Ministries
  • Cinderella’s Closet Inc.
  • Cochise Family Advocacy Center
  • CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County
  • Community Food Bank dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
  • Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona
  • Community Gardens of Tucson
  • Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
  • Community Montessori School of Bisbee
  • Compass Affordable Housing
  • Cope Community Services
  • Coyote Taskforce Inc.
  • Cross Country Outreach
  • Desert Survivors
  • Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
  • Direct Center for Independence
  • Douglas ARC
  • Douglas Area Food Bank
  • Eagles Wings of Grace
  • Earn to Learn
  • Easter Seals Blake Foundation
  • Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
  • Educational Enrichment Foundation
  • El Grupo Youth Cycling
  • El Rio Health Center Foundation
  • ELLA Center
  • Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
  • Erik Hite Foundation
  • Esperanza En Escalante
  • Exodus Community Services
  • Faith That Works Tucson Inc.
  • Family Caregiver Foundation
  • Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank
  • Fatima Women’s Center
  • Free Ever After International
  • The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)
  • Friends in Deed
  • Friends of Aphasia
  • Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice LLC
  • God’s Vast Resources
  • Good Neighbors Alliance
  • Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona
  • Gospel Rescue Mission
  • Grace Hearing Center
  • Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services
  • Greater Vail Community ReSources
  • Green Valley Assistance Services dba Valley Assistance Services
  • Habitat for Humanity Tucson
  • Hands of a Friend
  • Hands of Hope Tucson
  • Happy Trails School
  • The Haven
  • Haven Totes
  • Hearth Foundation
  • Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care
  • Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)
  • Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools
  • Higher Ground a Resource Center
  • Homicide Survivors
  • Hope of Glory Center dba Hope of Glory Ministries
  • Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, (HELP)
  • Impact of Southern Arizona
  • Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay
  • Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events (ICSAVE)
  • Integrative Touch for Kids
  • Interfaith Community Services
  • Intermountain Centers for Human Development
  • Izi Azi Foundation
  • Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona
  • Job Path Inc.
  • Kents Heart & Hope Foundation
  • The Kin Foundation
  • La Frontera Center
  • Lend a Hand Senior Assistance
  • Literacy Connects
  • Make Way for Books
  • Marana Health Center
  • Marshall Home for Men
  • Mentoring Tucson’s Kids
  • The METRO Center of Tucson
  • Mini Miracles
  • Miracle Center
  • Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
  • Mosaic Senior Services Inc.
  • NAMI of Southern Arizona
  • The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)
  • NeuroFit Networks Inc.
  • New Creation Trades Inc.
  • A New Hope for Tucson Foundation
  • Noor Women’s Association
  • Nourish
  • Old Pueblo Community Services
  • One On One Mentoring
  • Oracle Village Outreach
  • Our Family Services Inc.
  • Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center
  • Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards
  • Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
  • Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley
  • Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)
  • Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona
  • Pima Council on Aging
  • Pima County Community Land Trust
  • Poverello House of Tucson
  • Premier Alliances
  • Primavera Foundation
  • Project Insight
  • Public Partnership
  • Quest Science Club
  • Reachout dba Reachout Women’s Center
  • Rebuilding Together Tucson
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
  • SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Inc.
  • Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation
  • Sahuarita Food Bank
  • The Salvation Army — Green Valley
  • The Salvation Army — Sierra Vista
  • The Salvation Army — Tucson
  • SandRuby Community Fund
  • SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation
  • Science of Sport
  • Senior Village at SaddleBrooke
  • Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson
  • Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program
  • Sister Jose Women’s Center
  • Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors
  • Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
  • Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired
  • Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
  • Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)
  • Southern Arizona Land Trust
  • Southern Arizona Legal Aid
  • Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome
  • Special Needs Solutions
  • Square and Compass Children’s Clinic
  • St. Francis Shelter
  • St. Luke’s Home
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Valley Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rose of Lima Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas Parish Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society, Tucson Diocesan Council
  • St. Vincent de Paul- St. Patrick Bisbee Conference
  • Step Up Bisbee/NACO
  • Step Up to Justice
  • STEP: Student Expedition Program Inc.
  • System Coalition
  • Teen Challenge of Arizona
  • Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services
  • Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation
  • Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
  • Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
  • Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program
  • Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation
  • TMM Family Services
  • Tombstone Senior Volunteers
  • Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
  • Tucson Alliance for Autism
  • Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.
  • Tucson Homeless Connect
  • Tucson Hospitality Inn
  • Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network
  • Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund
  • Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers
  • Tucson Residence Foundation
  • Tucson Urban League, Inc.
  • Tucson’s Covenant with Elderly
  • United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona
  • Verhelst Recovery House
  • VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities
  • Wellness Connections
  • Wheels for Kids
  • Wings for Women
  • YMCA Tax Credit Fund
  • Youth On Their Own
  • YWCA of Southern Arizona

SOURCE: Arizona Department of Revenue, Office of Economic Research & Analysis

