Southern Arizona organizations that qualify for charitable giving tax credit

4Freedom dba Sold No More

Administration of Resources and Choices

Adult Loss of Hearing Association

Ajo Community Health Center

All the King’s Horses Children’s Ranch

American Indian Association of Tucson dba Tucson Indian Center

Amistad Y Salud

Amistades

Angel Heart Pajama Project

Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund

Arizona Housing & Prevention Services

Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors

Arizona Youth Partnership

Arizona’s Children Association

Arts For All

Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion — Project AMOR

Assistance League of Tucson

AYUDA of Southern Arizona Inc.

Backyard Healthcare Project

Beacon Group, Inc.

Benson Area Food Bank

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

B’nai B’rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano

Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, dba BICAS

Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County

Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista

Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

Boys to Men Tucson

Camp Wildcat

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona

CANTER — Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County

CareGiver Training Institute

Caring Ministries

Casa De Los Niños

Casa Maria

Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona

CHD Families of Tucson

Child & Family Resources

Child Health and Resilience Mastery

The Child Language Center

Child-Parent Centers

Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services

Chiricahua Community Health Centers

Christian Prison Ministries

Cinderella’s Closet Inc.

City of Tucson, Family Self-Sufficiency Program

Cochise Family Advocacy Center

CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County

Community Food Bank dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona

Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona

Community Montessori School of Bisbee

Compass Affordable Housing

Constructing Circles of Peace

Cope Community Services

Coyote Taskforce Inc.

Cross Country Outreach

Crossroads Nogales Mission

Desert Survivors

Diabetes Prevention and Aid Fund dba Borderlands Produce Rescue

Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona

Direct Center for Independence

Douglas ARC

Douglas Area Food Bank

Eagles Wings of Grace

Early Childhood Development Group

Earn to Learn

Easter Seals Blake Foundation

Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program

Educational Enrichment Foundation

El Grupo Youth Cycling

El Rio Health Center Foundation

ELLA Center

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse

Erik Hite Foundation

Esperanza En Escalante

Exodus Community Services

Family Caregiver Foundation

Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank

Fatima Women’s Center

Free Ever After International

The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)

Friends in Deed

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice

God’s Vast Resources

Good Neighbors Alliance

Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona

Gospel Rescue Mission

Grace Hearing Center

Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services

Greater Vail Community ReSources

Green Valley Assistance Services dba Valley Assistance Services

Habitat for Humanity — Sierra Vista Area, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson

Hands of a Friend

Hands of Hope Tucson

Happy Trails School

The Haven

Haven Totes

Hearth Foundation

Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care

Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)

Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools

Higher Ground a Resource Center

Homicide Survivors

Hope of Glory Center dba Hope of Glory Ministries

Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, (HELP)

Impact of Southern Arizona

Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay

Integrative Touch for Kids

Interfaith Community Services

Intermountain Centers for Human Development

Izi Azi Foundation

Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona

Job Path

The Kin Foundation

La Frontera Center

Lend a Hand Senior Assistance

Linkages

Literacy Connects

Make Way for Books

Marana Health Center

Marshall Home for Men

Mentoring Tucson’s Kids

The METRO Center of Tucson

Mini Miracles

Miracle Center

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona

The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)

NeuroFit Networks

New Creation Trades

A New Hope for Tucson Foundation

Nogales Community Development

Noor Women’s Association

Nourish

Old Pueblo Community Services

One On One Mentoring

Our Family Services

Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center

Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance

Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley

Pasadera Behavioral Health Network

Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)

Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona

Pima Council on Aging

Pima County Community Land Trust

Poverello House of Tucson

Premier Alliances

Primavera Foundation

Project Insight

Public Partnership

Quest Science Club

Reachout dba Reachout Women’s Center

Real Wishes Foundation

Rebuilding Together Tucson

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Inc.

Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation

Sahuarita Food Bank

The Salvation Army — Green Valley

The Salvation Army — Sierra Vista

The Salvation Army — Tucson

SandRuby Community Fund

Santa Cruz Council on Aging

Santa Cruz Training Programs

SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation

Science of Sport

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke

Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson

Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program

Sister Jose Women’s Center

Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation

Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education

Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)

Southern Arizona Land Trust

Southern Arizona Legal Aid

Special Needs Solutions

Square and Compass Children’s Clinic

St. Elizabeth’s Health Center

St. Francis Shelter

St. Luke’s Home

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference

Step Up Bisbee/NACO

Step Up to Justice

Teen Challenge of Arizona

Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services

Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation

Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson

Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program

Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation

TMM Family Services

Tombstone Senior Volunteers

Tu Nidito Children and Family Services

Tucson Alliance for Autism

Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.

Tucson Homeless Connect

Tucson Hospitality Inn

Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network

Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund

Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers

Tucson Residence Foundation

Tucson Urban League, Inc.

Tucson’s Covenant with Elderly

United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona

Verhelst Recovery House

Wellness Connections

Wheels for Kids

Wings for Women

Women’s Transition Project

YMCA Tax Credit Fund

Youth On Their Own

YWCA of Southern Arizona

SOURCE: Arizona Department of Revenue, Office of Economic Research & Analysis

