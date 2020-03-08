Southern Arizona organizations that qualify for charitable giving tax credit

4Freedom dba Sold No More
Administration of Resources and Choices
Adult Loss of Hearing Association
Ajo Community Health Center
All the King’s Horses Children’s Ranch
American Indian Association of Tucson dba Tucson Indian Center
Amistad Y Salud
Amistades
Angel Heart Pajama Project
Answers for Life Pregnancy Center
Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund
Arizona Housing & Prevention Services
Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors
Arizona Youth Partnership
Arizona’s Children Association
Arts For All
Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion — Project AMOR
Assistance League of Tucson
AYUDA of Southern Arizona Inc.
Backyard Healthcare Project
Beacon Group, Inc.
Benson Area Food Bank
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless
B’nai B’rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano
Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, dba BICAS
Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista
Boys & Girls Club of Tucson
Boys to Men Tucson
Camp Wildcat
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
CANTER — Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources
Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County
CareGiver Training Institute
Caring Ministries
Casa De Los Niños
Casa Maria
Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
CHD Families of Tucson
Child & Family Resources
Child Health and Resilience Mastery
The Child Language Center
Child-Parent Centers
Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services
Chiricahua Community Health Centers
Christian Prison Ministries
Cinderella’s Closet Inc.
City of Tucson, Family Self-Sufficiency Program
Cochise Family Advocacy Center
CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County
Community Food Bank dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona
Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
Community Montessori School of Bisbee
Compass Affordable Housing
Constructing Circles of Peace
Cope Community Services
Coyote Taskforce Inc.
Cross Country Outreach
Crossroads Nogales Mission
Desert Survivors
Diabetes Prevention and Aid Fund dba Borderlands Produce Rescue
Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
Direct Center for Independence
Douglas ARC
Douglas Area Food Bank
Eagles Wings of Grace
Early Childhood Development Group
Earn to Learn
Easter Seals Blake Foundation
Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
Educational Enrichment Foundation
El Grupo Youth Cycling
El Rio Health Center Foundation
ELLA Center
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
Erik Hite Foundation
Esperanza En Escalante
Exodus Community Services
Family Caregiver Foundation
Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank
Fatima Women’s Center
Free Ever After International
The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)
Friends in Deed
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice
God’s Vast Resources
Good Neighbors Alliance
Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona
Gospel Rescue Mission
Grace Hearing Center
Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services
Greater Vail Community ReSources
Green Valley Assistance Services dba Valley Assistance Services
Habitat for Humanity — Sierra Vista Area, Inc.
Habitat for Humanity Tucson
Hands of a Friend
Hands of Hope Tucson
Happy Trails School
The Haven
Haven Totes
Hearth Foundation
Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care
Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)
Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools
Higher Ground a Resource Center
Homicide Survivors
Hope of Glory Center dba Hope of Glory Ministries
Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, (HELP)
Impact of Southern Arizona
Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay
Integrative Touch for Kids
Interfaith Community Services
Intermountain Centers for Human Development
Izi Azi Foundation
Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona
Job Path
The Kin Foundation
La Frontera Center
Lend a Hand Senior Assistance
Linkages
Literacy Connects
Make Way for Books
Marana Health Center
Marshall Home for Men
Mentoring Tucson’s Kids
The METRO Center of Tucson
Mini Miracles
Miracle Center
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)
NeuroFit Networks
New Creation Trades
A New Hope for Tucson Foundation
Nogales Community Development
Noor Women’s Association
Nourish
Old Pueblo Community Services
One On One Mentoring
Our Family Services
Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center
Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley
Pasadera Behavioral Health Network
Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)
Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona
Pima Council on Aging
Pima County Community Land Trust
Poverello House of Tucson
Premier Alliances
Primavera Foundation
Project Insight
Public Partnership
Quest Science Club
Reachout dba Reachout Women’s Center
Real Wishes Foundation
Rebuilding Together Tucson
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Inc.
Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation
Sahuarita Food Bank
The Salvation Army — Green Valley
The Salvation Army — Sierra Vista
The Salvation Army — Tucson
SandRuby Community Fund
Santa Cruz Council on Aging
Santa Cruz Training Programs
SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation
Science of Sport
Senior Village at SaddleBrooke
Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson
Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program
Sister Jose Women’s Center
Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors
Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education
Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired
Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)
Southern Arizona Land Trust
Southern Arizona Legal Aid
Special Needs Solutions
Square and Compass Children’s Clinic
St. Elizabeth’s Health Center
St. Francis Shelter
St. Luke’s Home
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference
Step Up Bisbee/NACO
Step Up to Justice
Teen Challenge of Arizona
Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services
Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation
Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program
Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation
TMM Family Services
Tombstone Senior Volunteers
Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
Tucson Alliance for Autism
Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.
Tucson Homeless Connect
Tucson Hospitality Inn
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network
Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund
Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers
Tucson Residence Foundation
Tucson Urban League, Inc.
Tucson’s Covenant with Elderly
United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona
Verhelst Recovery House
Wellness Connections
Wheels for Kids
Wings for Women
Women’s Transition Project
YMCA Tax Credit Fund
Youth On Their Own
YWCA of Southern Arizona
SOURCE: Arizona Department of Revenue, Office of Economic Research & Analysis
