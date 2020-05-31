Sportsmen's Fund's camp partners revise summer plans amid pandemic

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

The Girl Scouts have created a virtual summer camp and asked for, in addition to camp fees, funds to buy tablets for its scouts. School-issued tablets had to be returned at the end of the school year.

Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, plans a virtual summer camp in June, with possible on-site camping in July.

The Boy Scouts plan two weeks of summer camp in July, depending on relaxation of federal, state, Forest Service and National Boy Scouts of America restrictions. The Boy Scout Camp is on federal land on Mt. Lemmon. It also depends on how willing families are to send their children to camp.

Starting June 14, The YMCA plans seven weeks of camp at Triangle Y Ranch, on the back side of the Catalinas on Y-owned land. Bottom bunks will be for sleeping and clothing and personal items will be stowed on top bunks for less mingling of possessions.

Last year 60 percent of the kids who went to overnight Y camp received a scholarship to help with fees.