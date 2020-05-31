Sportsmen's Fund's camp partners revise summer plans amid pandemic

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
The Girl Scouts have created a virtual summer camp and asked for, in addition to camp fees, funds to buy tablets for its scouts. School-issued tablets had to be returned at the end of the school year.
Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, plans a virtual summer camp in June, with possible on-site camping in July.
The Boy Scouts plan two weeks of summer camp in July, depending on relaxation of federal, state, Forest Service and National Boy Scouts of America restrictions. The Boy Scout Camp is on federal land on Mt. Lemmon. It also depends on how willing families are to send their children to camp.
Starting June 14, The YMCA plans seven weeks of camp at Triangle Y Ranch, on the back side of the Catalinas on Y-owned land. Bottom bunks will be for sleeping and clothing and personal items will be stowed on top bunks for less mingling of possessions.
Last year 60 percent of the kids who went to overnight Y camp received a scholarship to help with fees.
“Of course running a camp at 25-40% of capacity will certainly feel different and will have impacts on the overall budget, but camp should always be about the campers and after the long lockdown, some of them really need to get out to see the stars and touch some dirt,” emailed Andy Hockenbrock, camp executive director. “Thank you for supporting us and making that happen!”
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our original goal was to raise $250,000 and send 650 kids to camp. So far, we have received 604 donations totaling $91,778, or just over a third of our goal. That goal will be revised as needed based on camp participation and needs.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Gus and Sally Aragon, in memory of Carlos Guzman, $125
Buzz and Sue Barr, $100
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Beardslee, $50
Constance Bohnet, $100
Shannon Bronson, $100
Glenna Day, $25
Steven Gibson, in memory of Patrick Kusian, $75
Keith and Pat Hamilton, $200
Richard and Mary B. McCorkle, in honor of Joel Favara, who passed away in late February, $100
Ann Mervin, $100
Thomas S. Riffle, $100
Sally and Bob Salvatore, $100
Carol Sontheimer, $100
Barbara Straub, $50
Ken Johnson, of Stray Pup Ranch, in memory of “Chick” Hawkins and Tommy Hudson, $400
Leighton Watling, $100
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks
