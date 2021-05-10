Spreading Threads Clothing Bank for foster families expands its location

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank, a nonprofit that provides free clothing to children in foster care in the Tucson area, has expanded.

In February, the clothing bank expanded its space from 1,400 square feet to a total of 2,800 square feet of space. It did so by taking over an adjacent suite in the building at 1870 W. Prince Road.

The expansion has allowed Spreading Threads to provide a designated space for donations of toys, new clothes, school uniforms and school supplies. It also allowed the nonprofit to add a second restroom as well as a dedicated break space for volunteers.

The original space is designated for used clothing donations as well as a baby room, a restroom and a welcome area with books. There is also information available for foster, kinship and adoptive families for other community resources available to them in the Tucson area.

“We are ecstatic about our expansion as it will allow us to serve more foster and adoptive children and their families at one time,” said Michele Wright, executive director and co-founder of Spreading Threads Clothing Bank. “It also gives us more space for donations which is huge. The more donations we get, the more foster and adoptive children we can help right here in Tucson and Southern Arizona.”