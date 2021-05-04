St. Mark's United Methodist Church has collected 25,000 pounds of food during pandemic

Food recently collected by St. Mark's United Methodist Church for the Interfaith Community Services.
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Arizona Daily Star
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church has reached two milestones in its food collection efforts during the pandemic.
The church, at 1431 W. Magee Road, has collected 25,000 pounds of food since last March, and has passed 9,000 pounds collected so far this year.
The food is donated to the Interfaith Community Services food banks for distribution.
The ICS board of directors recently honored the Rev. Sharon Ragland, the church’s senior pastor, for the church’s long-term support of the nonprofit.
The church was a founding member of the Interfaith Community Services.
Church volunteers collect food every Tuesday and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the north parking lot of St. Mark’s, which is at North La Cañada and Magee roads. Anyone from the community is welcome to come by and drop of food at these events.
The elephants at Reid Park Zoo enjoyed playing in the rain Tuesday. Video courtesy of the Reid Park Zoo.
Reid Park Zoo
Celebrate Earth Day with Doug Kreutz's amazing outdoor scenes
Red lobelia
Red lobelia in bloom at the Shade Oasis. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Golden columbine
Golden columbines are blooming this month in a dry stream bed along the Green Mountain Trail in the Catalina Mountains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Four turkeys
Four wild turkeys on the move in Madera Canyon south of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Clumps of ferns
Some sections of the Green Mountain Trail pass clumps of green ferns.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Cluster of blossoms
Saguaros are putting on a grand bloom along and above the Catalina Highway northeast of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Chaste tree bloom
The bloom of a chaste tree at the Shade Oasis.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Lizard
A lizard at the Shade Oasis.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Columbine bloom
A blue columbine flower at the Shade Oasis.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Butterflies and blooms
Butterflies and blooms are abundant at the Shade Oasis, open during the day, seven days a week, free of charge.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooms at Prickly Park
Yellow prickly pear flowers at Pima Prickly Park. — Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Red cactus blooms
Red cactus blooms at Pima Prickly Park. — Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Desert flowers
Desert flowers in bloom at Pima Prickly Park. — Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Prickly pear cactus
A prickly pear cactus in brilliant bloom.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Cholla cactus
A cholla cactus with red blooms.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Prickly pear
A prickly pear cactus with red blooms in the desert west of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Yellow prickly pear flowers
Yellow flowers of prickly pears add color and beauty to Tucson Mountain Park west of the city.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Brilliant bloom
A saguaro produces a brilliant bloom in the Catalina Foothills in mid-April 2018. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Wildflowers along Catalina Highway
Wildflowers bloom along the Catalina Highway.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Penstemon wildflowers
Penstemon wildflowers along the Box Camp Trail in the Santa Catalina Mountains in 2016.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Globemallow
Globemallow blooms add to the color show at Saguaro National Park West in 2017.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooming verbena
Verbena are among wildflowers beginning to bloom at Saguaro National Park West in 2017.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooming saguaro
This saguaro is in the Catalina Foothills. While full bloom usually arrives in May, the blossoms often start in April.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro blooms
A saguaro blooming in the Catalina Foothills on April 12, 2018.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Finger Rock
Finger Rock points to the sky high above Finger Rock Canyon.
photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Brittlebush flowers
Brittlebush flowers along the Finger Rock Canyon Trail. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooms and ridge
Ocotillo blooms and a ridge above Finger Rock Canyon.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Bee and palo verde
A bee pays a visit to a blooming palo verde tree. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Fairy duster flowers
A fairy duster in bloom. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooming creosote
A creosote in bloom. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Starz
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Starz
Spring in Tucson
This hedgehog cactus is just one of many plants blooming as the desert goes through spring bloom Chapter 2.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Spring in Tucson
A yucca wears a coat of white as it blooms in the Catalina Foothills area.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Blooming ocotillos
Ocotillos like this one are blooming across the Tucson Valley.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Ocotillo in bloom
An ocotillo in brilliant bloom.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Lupines and poppies
Blue lupines and gold poppies are among the wildflowers blooming at Catalina State Park.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Purple bloom
A purple bloom gracing the desert at Saguaro National Park west of Tucson. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Desert chicory and poppies
A desert chicory bloom, in the foreground, with gold poppies blooming nearby. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Globe mallow
Globe mallow. Photo taken along the Catalina Highway on March 12, 2013.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Pool along Sabino Creek
Some large pools have formed along Sabino Creek since the creek resumed its vigorous flow after a long dry spell.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino flowing again
Sabino Creek, which had been bone dry for 153 straight days until mid-February, is now flowing again thanks to runoff from rains and mountain snow.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
More poppies
Gold poppies blooming at Catalina State Park north of Tucson. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Bee visits a poppy
A bee visits a Mexican gold poppy blooming at Catalina State Park north of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Cactus with a nasty side
A chain fruit cholla, also known as a jumping cholla, at Saguaro National Park west of Tucson. Chains can have 10 to 12 fruits.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Chain fruit cholla
Jumping cholla further increase their reproducing potential by hitching a ride on passing people or animals.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Clouds over cactus cluster
Unusual clouds grace the sky over a cluster of small saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park west of the city.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sunset light
Sunset light illuminates clouds over Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sunset clouds
A rich mix of clouds decorates the sky over Tucson at sunset, with wispy cirrus clouds having an almost transparent character.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Wild Burro Trail
Wildflowers dress up a stone ruin, apparently of an old ranch building, along the Wild Burro Trail in the Tortolita Mountains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star 2012
Small pool
This small pool is a remnant of Sabino Creek, which hasn't flowed since Sept. 14. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Desert scene
Small saguaros and other plants create a complex desert scene along the Bajada Loop Nature Trail. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sunburst effect
Diffused light creates a sunburst effect around a saguaro along the Bajada Loop Nature Trail in Sabino Canyon. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Crested saguaro
A rare crested saguaro grows next to a more common saguaro specimen. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Trail view
The Phoneline Trail and Blackett’s Ridge Trail provide some of the best vantages to see the canyon from above.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Phoneline Trail views
A guardrail provides protection for hikers taking in views of Sabino Canyon from the Phoneline Trail.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon tram
A tram on the Sabino Canyon Road shown in a telephoto view from high above the canyon floor.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Birds at Deep Pond
Birds, including a great blue heron, are finding less water than normal these days in the pond, near Forgeus Avenue and Ajo Way.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Deep Pond
The Deep Pond at the Kino Environmental Restoration Project has become smaller after months with no measurable inflow from rains.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Barrel cactus
Barrel cactus fruits brighten the landscape along the Big Wash Trail.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Mountain views
Mature desert vegetation and views of the Catalina Mountains are part of the scenery along the Big Wash Trail in Oro Valley.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Brown Mountain Trail
Cactus blossoms along the Brown Mountain Trail, which yields more beautiful views than its name might suggest.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Mount Wrightson
The trek up Mount Wrightson — the highest of all the peaks surrounding the city — is a workout for legs and lungs.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Madera Canyon
A deer in a secluded part of Madera Canyon on April 6, 2016.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Finger Rock Trail
The challenging Finger Rock Canyon Trail is roughly aligned with North Swan Road.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A maze of interconnected trails — more than a dozen of them — await hikers at the end of East Broadway.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Violets
Violets are blooming in January in a garden at the Tumacacori Mission south of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Citrus fruits
Citrus trees are bearing fruit in the orchard at the Tumacacori Mission, which has a wide variety of fruit trees.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Columbine flower
Brilliant yellow columbine flowers are blooming in gardens at Tumacacori Mission south of Tucson in January. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino Canyon hues
The extended autumn color in Sabino Canyon is “pleasant to the eye but troubling to the soul,” says naturalist David Lazaroff.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Roadrunner
A roadrunner sometimes visits a heritage tree site at the Tumaccori Mission. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Flourishing plants
Plants along Tucson waterways flourish in the sunshine.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Golden poppies
Spring wildflowers like these have bloomed abundantly in recent years, but this year's bloom could be largely a bust because of a lack of timely rains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tangled saguaro
Several books suggest freezes may cause saguaros’ irregularities, like the one seen above off the Linda Vista Trail.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tangle of saguaro limbs
Several saguaros with a bizarre tangle of limbs stand out along the Linda Vista Trail north of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro with limbs hanging down
This specimen, sometimes called the “pooped-out saguaro,” has its four main limbs hanging toward the ground rather than standing tall.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro blooming in mid-November
Saguaros usually burst into bloom in late spring or early summer, but some are flowering in fall’s cooler temperatures.
Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Red hues
The red hues of a maple tree brighten the Marshall Gulch Trail in the Catalina Mountains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Red autumn color
Maple leaves add splashes of brilliant red autumn color along the Marshall Gulch Trail high in the Catalina Mountains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Leaves floating on water
Colorful autumn leaves float in a pool along a stream beside the Marshall Gulch Trail in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Autumn color endures
Colorful leaves endure into November along the Marshall Gulch Trail in the Catalina Mountains.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Clouds at sunrise
An aerial armada of clouds graced the skies over Tucson at sunrise on Thursday, October 12. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Sunsets
A monsoon storm over Tucson on Monday evening was followed by radiant rays at sunset. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star, July 10, 2017.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Sea of clouds
A sea of clouds sailing over the Catalina Mountains on Wednesday morning, August 23.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Pincushion cactus in brilliant bloom
A pincushion cactus, nurtured by monsoon rains, is in brilliant bloom in the Catalina Foothills on Tuesday, July 18. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Crested saguaro signals touchdown
It’s still months until the football season, but this crested saguaro beside Old Main on the University of Arizona campus is already signaling a touchdown. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Clifftop climbers
A climber perches atop Hitchcock Pinnacle in the Catalina Mountains while another rappels down the cliff. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Forest beauty
Colorful wildflowers and emerald-green ferns grace forests of the Catalina Mountains in the first week of June. Photos by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Forest beauty
Colorful wildflowers grace forests of the Catalina Mountains in the first week of June. Photos by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Forest beauty
Emerald-green ferns grace forests of the Catalina Mountains in the first week of June. Photos by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
