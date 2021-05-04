St. Mark's United Methodist Church has collected 25,000 pounds of food during pandemic

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church has reached two milestones in its food collection efforts during the pandemic.

The church, at 1431 W. Magee Road, has collected 25,000 pounds of food since last March, and has passed 9,000 pounds collected so far this year.

The food is donated to the Interfaith Community Services food banks for distribution.

The ICS board of directors recently honored the Rev. Sharon Ragland, the church’s senior pastor, for the church’s long-term support of the nonprofit.

The church was a founding member of the Interfaith Community Services.

Church volunteers collect food every Tuesday and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the north parking lot of St. Mark’s, which is at North La Cañada and Magee roads. Anyone from the community is welcome to come by and drop of food at these events.