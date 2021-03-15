Teen Challenge of Arizona offers help for people with drug, alcohol addictions

Teen Challenge began in 1965 and has been offering hope to the addicted in Tucson ever since.

Our mission is to provide youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive faith-based solution to drug and alcohol problems along with life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society.

We operate five centers throughout Arizona to help men, women, women with children and adolescent girls.

Here is a story from Adam, one of our graduates at the Teen Challenge Tucson Men’s Center:

“Before coming to Teen Challenge I was an opiate addict and a crystal meth junkie. After coming into the program, I had a supernatural encounter with Christ, who set me free from all my bondage. I now have three years of sobriety, am a full time employee with Teen Challenge, and am attending the University of Arizona. All the Glory goes to God.”

Teen Challenge of Arizona is a qualifying charity for the Arizona charitable tax credit. It’s not a deduction, but an actual dollar-for-dollar credit.

You can make monthly contributions to reach the total amount of your potential tax credit or you can make a onetime donation.