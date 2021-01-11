 Skip to main content
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson helping youths through a variety of programs

Isa, Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse Club member, receives distance-learning support from Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Program Director Vanessa Sterba.

 Courtesy of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson

Since March 2020, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson have kept its doors open to serve youth and families with food, supplies, and educational tools and support.

The clubs have also adapted its services from after-school programming to offering full-day distance-learning support to help our community .

When school and job disruptions left kids and families hungry, the clubs stepped in to provide food and basic necessities to survive.

  • When essential workers had nowhere to turn for child care, the clubs extended its hours to fill this void.
  • When schools remained closed and online learning was the only option, the clubs provided devices, Wi-Fi, and a safe, quiet place to learn .

At the beginning of August 2020, Isa and her two brothers were attending the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse and receiving help from staff with remote learning. Club staff have done their best to help and keep Isa and her brothers on track.

In mid-August, the triplets received spots to attend their school in person. Soon the triplets’ parents discovered that the in-person school situation was not as helpful as they thought it would be. Isa and her brothers returned to the clubhouse because they receive more educational support there. Isa and her brothers love being at the clubhouse and were very happy when they were able to come back.

The world is complicated. Helping kids is simple. Your gift provides essential services that the Clubs and our community depend on, including:

  • Nutritious meals and snacks five days a week
  • Grocery gift cards and food boxes for the holidays
  • Distance learning support and mentoring
  • A variety of virtual programs, healthy recipes, fitness challenges, reading clubs and more.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is a qualifying charity for the Arizona charitable tax credit. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and how your support is impacting Tucson’s youth and their families, visit BGCTucson.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

P.O. Box 40217, Tucson, AZ 85717

Phone: 573-3533

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is to provide young people in our community, especially those who need us most, with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams.

