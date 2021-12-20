There is still time to make donations

Those of you looking to boost your nice to naughty ratio still have time this holiday season.
Numerous nonprofits offer last-minute opportunities for convenient gifting either through in-kind — gift cards are quick, easy options — or in cash. The added bonus? Monetary donations may be eligible for the Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO) tax credit, which allows Arizona residents a dollar-for-dollar credit on 2021 state income tax (up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly); the state also offers a Qualifying Foster Charitable Organization (QFCO) credit of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly. Organizations that qualify in Tucson include Aviva Children’s Services, Arizona Baptist Children’s Services, FostAdopt Connections, La Paloma Family Services, More Than a Bed, and Spreading Threads Clothing Bank. Find more information online at https://azdor.gov/tax-credits/contributions-qcos-and-qfcos.
The QCO tax credit is a huge help for small nonprofits such as the Marshall Home For Men, which relies solely on private donations, according to Manager Kim Delgado.
For 90 years, the nonprofit has provided a home for men of limited means regardless of ability to pay. The facility offers daily meals and housekeeping, medication supervision and access to health care, laundry and social activities. Delgado said the average age is 65, and the majority of residents are veterans.
“We are able to help men that have no families and no source of income who would otherwise be without food or shelter. Many other assisted living facilities would not take them, and we are able to bring them in and give them a home and community where they are happy and content,” said Delgado.
Happy homes are also the focus of Intermountain Centers, which provides a continuum of home-based and out-of-home support for emotionally and behaviorally challenged children and adults with a diagnosis of serious mental illness. The nonprofit also serves individuals with developmental disabilities and children and youth with specialized educational needs. Other services include Intermountain Academy, a K-12 school tailored to children on the autism spectrum; the Intermountain Sensory Park, which is currently under construction; and the “The Little Cubs Clinic,” which provides integrated intensive therapy services for children ages 18 months to 12 years.
Statewide, the nonprofit serves almost 20,000 clients annually through various programs, which also include group homes for adults and children; apartment compounds where staff provide daily support for clients; and foster care programs.
“We are one of largest foster care providers in the state, serving 500 kids statewide. Some of our residential programs for children and adolescents serve those who are transitioning out of foster care but are still under the foster care umbrella. We help to give them the skills they need — whether that is a GED or high school diploma, or helping them bridge into college, community college or JTED. We also teach budgeting and personal finance, healthy eating and other skills that we often take for granted,” said Paul O’Rourke, vice president for development and communications for the Intermountain Foundation.
O’Rourke said donations of any kind can make a huge difference for foster children that Intermountain Centers serve and the families who have children that attend Intermountain Academy.
“It would be so nice for the foster kids to have gifts under the tree. Above and beyond that, at the Intermountain Academy, 80 percent of the children who attend have families that live at or below the poverty line, so if we are able to provide gifts for them, it makes the holidays that much easier for the families,” he said.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net