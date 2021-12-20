There is still time to make donations

“We are able to help men that have no families and no source of income who would otherwise be without food or shelter. Many other assisted living facilities would not take them, and we are able to bring them in and give them a home and community where they are happy and content,” said Delgado.

Happy homes are also the focus of Intermountain Centers, which provides a continuum of home-based and out-of-home support for emotionally and behaviorally challenged children and adults with a diagnosis of serious mental illness. The nonprofit also serves individuals with developmental disabilities and children and youth with specialized educational needs. Other services include Intermountain Academy, a K-12 school tailored to children on the autism spectrum; the Intermountain Sensory Park, which is currently under construction; and the “The Little Cubs Clinic,” which provides integrated intensive therapy services for children ages 18 months to 12 years.

Statewide, the nonprofit serves almost 20,000 clients annually through various programs, which also include group homes for adults and children; apartment compounds where staff provide daily support for clients; and foster care programs.