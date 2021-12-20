 Skip to main content
There is still time to make donations

  • Updated

Residents at the Marshall Home For Men assist with unloading donations for the facility, which provides assisted living services for low-income seniors and veterans. The home is one of several local nonprofits still collecting donations for the holidays.

Those of you looking to boost your nice to naughty ratio still have time this holiday season.

Numerous nonprofits offer last-minute opportunities for convenient gifting either through in-kind — gift cards are quick, easy options — or in cash. The added bonus? Monetary donations may be eligible for the Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO) tax credit, which allows Arizona residents a dollar-for-dollar credit on 2021 state income tax (up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly); the state also offers a Qualifying Foster Charitable Organization (QFCO) credit of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly. Organizations that qualify in Tucson include Aviva Children’s Services, Arizona Baptist Children’s Services, FostAdopt Connections, La Paloma Family Services, More Than a Bed, and Spreading Threads Clothing Bank. Find more information online at https://azdor.gov/tax-credits/contributions-qcos-and-qfcos.

The QCO tax credit is a huge help for small nonprofits such as the Marshall Home For Men, which relies solely on private donations, according to Manager Kim Delgado.

For 90 years, the nonprofit has provided a home for men of limited means regardless of ability to pay. The facility offers daily meals and housekeeping, medication supervision and access to health care, laundry and social activities. Delgado said the average age is 65, and the majority of residents are veterans.

“We are able to help men that have no families and no source of income who would otherwise be without food or shelter. Many other assisted living facilities would not take them, and we are able to bring them in and give them a home and community where they are happy and content,” said Delgado.

Happy homes are also the focus of Intermountain Centers, which provides a continuum of home-based and out-of-home support for emotionally and behaviorally challenged children and adults with a diagnosis of serious mental illness. The nonprofit also serves individuals with developmental disabilities and children and youth with specialized educational needs. Other services include Intermountain Academy, a K-12 school tailored to children on the autism spectrum; the Intermountain Sensory Park, which is currently under construction; and the “The Little Cubs Clinic,” which provides integrated intensive therapy services for children ages 18 months to 12 years.

Statewide, the nonprofit serves almost 20,000 clients annually through various programs, which also include group homes for adults and children; apartment compounds where staff provide daily support for clients; and foster care programs.

“We are one of largest foster care providers in the state, serving 500 kids statewide. Some of our residential programs for children and adolescents serve those who are transitioning out of foster care but are still under the foster care umbrella. We help to give them the skills they need — whether that is a GED or high school diploma, or helping them bridge into college, community college or JTED. We also teach budgeting and personal finance, healthy eating and other skills that we often take for granted,” said Paul O’Rourke, vice president for development and communications for the Intermountain Foundation.

O’Rourke said donations of any kind can make a huge difference for foster children that Intermountain Centers serve and the families who have children that attend Intermountain Academy.

“It would be so nice for the foster kids to have gifts under the tree. Above and beyond that, at the Intermountain Academy, 80 percent of the children who attend have families that live at or below the poverty line, so if we are able to provide gifts for them, it makes the holidays that much easier for the families,” he said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

Last-Minute Giving Opportunities

What: Toy and Gift Card Drive for Intermountain Centers

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Christmas Eve

Where: Intermountain Centers, 401 N. Bonita Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85745

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards are needed for children (infants through age 18) involved with the foster care system. No time to buy a gift? You can make a cash donation at https://intermountaincenters.org/donate/ or by calling 520-721-1887, ext. 1134. Intermountain Centers is a Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO), so contributions by Arizona residents may qualify for a dollar-for-dollar credit on 2021 state income tax (up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly).

What: The Marshall Home For Men

When: Through January 2022

The Marshall Home For Men is in need of in-kind donations for 42 low-income seniors and veterans. Donations needed include paper goods such as paper towels, plastic silverware and paper plates; personal hygiene items; sweats and sweatshirts in medium, large and XL; T-shirts and jackets; and beanies and gloves. Donations can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at The Marshall Home for Men, 3314 S. 16th Ave. Cash contributions are also welcome; call 520-624-5193 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MarshallHomeForMen and make an online donation at https://www.azgives.org/marshallhomeformen. The Marshall Home For Men is also eligible for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO) Tax Credit for 2021. For more information, call 520-624-5193.

Donations can also be mailed to:

The Marshall Home For Men

3314 S. 16th Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85713

