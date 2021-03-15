Thoughtful, hard-working custodian belled for dedication to hospital patients, visitors

Why: For his dedicated work as a custodian and for helping people. “Mark is the absolute best at everything he does. I worked with him for many years in the 911 center. He dedicated countless hours beyond the normal workday to ensure that everything was done quickly and efficiently,” Nadler wrote in her nomination letter. Durbin now works at Banner-University Medical Center, where “there isn’t any professional skill needed that he can’t apply.” Nadler said Durbin works hard to clean and create healthy environments for the patients and visitors to the hospital. “He is always going the extra mile in everything he does,” she wrote. She wrote that he catches the bus to work and typically starts his day at 3:30 a.m. in order to get to work by 7 a.m. “He never complains about this. I am honored to help recognize this dedicated custodian,” she wrote.