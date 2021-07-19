TIHAN hoping for pot-of-gold results from virtual fundraiser after pandemic challenges

After the rain comes a rainbow, and supporters of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network would love to find a pot of gold at the end of the nonprofit’s signature annual fundraiser, Treasures for TIHAN, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The livestreaming event, “Rainbows in the Desert,” marks a virtual celebration in lieu of the traditional in-person gala and renowned live and silent auction that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We had our most successful ever Treasures in 2019 and it was a big hit for us financially not to have it last year. Fortunately we have some amazing donors, friends and foundations who stepped up with major gifts and we made it through last year,” said Scott Blades, executive director of the nonprofit that comprises almost 50 faith community partners dedicated to providing support for those living with HIV/AIDS.
The contributions were vital for the nonprofit, which was hit with a triple-whammy as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the forced cancellation of the June 2020 fundraiser, TIHAN experienced a record increase in requests for services while simultaneously experiencing a loss of volunteers. At the same time, the nonprofit had to deal with added complications due to the fact that TIHAN CarePartners (the term for people living with HIV/AIDS who receive TIHAN services) are immune-compromised.
“Our donors, volunteers and staff have worked hard to make sure we have the resources to provide support, but we have had to change the way we provide it to do it in a safe way for our CarePartners. We have provided support from afar, whether by phone or Zoom or from behind a mask in a parking lot. Support from afar is still support, and we are grateful that the community has made it possible for us to do that,” said Blades.
Volunteers like Tina MacBeth are among those who have made the process work.
MacBeth, a TIHAN volunteer for more than 15 years, has performed a variety of duties ranging from administrative work and assistance with Treasures for TIHAN to acting as a Link Specialist (a trained volunteer who interfaces with CarePartners and provides support services including CarePackages consisting of toiletries, cleaning and household supplies, clothing, paper items and other basic necessities).
CarePackages have traditionally been distributed through the Poz Cafe, a lunch and social program that has evolved into a remote event during the pandemic. Since March 2020, the meals have been boxed and delivered to central locations; CarePartners can pick up meals and CarePackages, which have expanded to include gift cards to grocery stores as an additional resource. TIHAN also provides home delivery of CarePackages.
MacBeth said serving as a Link Specialist has been particularly rewarding during the past year when many CarePartners have experienced isolation and loneliness.
“I make check-in calls to see if they want to sign up for the Poz Cafe and find out if they need anything. It is also a social contact, and many share their challenges; they are very appreciative of the phone calls,” said MacBeth, 80.
Ultimately, the former social worker said that she finds the variety of volunteer work with TIHAN gratifying.
“I get back more than I give. I have made wonderful lifelong friends, and some of the CarePartners end up being volunteers, too, so it is like one big family. Whenever we have the Poz Cafe in person, it is just hug after hug after hug. I look forward to when we can return to that,” said MacBeth.
She also credits the family environment to the fact that TIHAN is a small nonprofit.
“This is so hands-on and you can’t get that in a large charity. You get more bang for your buck here and get the feeling that whatever you give back is much greater,” said MacBeth.
The TIHAN community also extends far beyond Tucson, according to MacBeth.
“Volunteers stay involved even if they leave Tucson. We had one volunteer move to New Jersey and she is helping with Treasures from there. Once you are part of TIHAN, it is with you forever,” she said.
MacBeth, Blades and other supporters hope that the community come together to help make “Treasures for TIHAN: Rainbows in the Desert” a success.
“Our hope is that support from the community will help create rainbows of support in the desert for people living with HIV and AIDS. That rainbow may be providing resources and referrals, making and delivering fresh meals, offering grocery gift cards for additional food, providing CarePackages filled with cleaning and household items, or checking in with people and helping them through times of grief and stress. All of those things create rainbows of support, and that is what this event is about,” said Blades.
Blades emphasized that need for this type of support will likely continue.
Recent studies by the Centers for Disease Control found decreases in the numbers of HIV screening tests in six major cities from January to June 2020 as well as a decrease in distribution of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis, a once-daily pill used to prevent HIV). Researchers logged a 21% decrease in PrEP prescriptions and a 28% decrease in new PrEP users between March and September 2020.
“We know that HIV numbers continue to rise, but fewer people got tested and accessed lifesaving medications during the pandemic. We encourage people to know their status and if they are at risk for HIV, to talk to their doctor about PrEP,” said Blades.
