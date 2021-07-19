TIHAN hoping for pot-of-gold results from virtual fundraiser after pandemic challenges

“I make check-in calls to see if they want to sign up for the Poz Cafe and find out if they need anything. It is also a social contact, and many share their challenges; they are very appreciative of the phone calls,” said MacBeth, 80.

Ultimately, the former social worker said that she finds the variety of volunteer work with TIHAN gratifying.

“I get back more than I give. I have made wonderful lifelong friends, and some of the CarePartners end up being volunteers, too, so it is like one big family. Whenever we have the Poz Cafe in person, it is just hug after hug after hug. I look forward to when we can return to that,” said MacBeth.

She also credits the family environment to the fact that TIHAN is a small nonprofit.

“This is so hands-on and you can’t get that in a large charity. You get more bang for your buck here and get the feeling that whatever you give back is much greater,” said MacBeth.

The TIHAN community also extends far beyond Tucson, according to MacBeth.

“Volunteers stay involved even if they leave Tucson. We had one volunteer move to New Jersey and she is helping with Treasures from there. Once you are part of TIHAN, it is with you forever,” she said.