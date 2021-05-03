Tu Nidito celebrates silver anniversary, four 'Remarkable Moms'

It’s the silver anniversary for Tu Nidito and the nonprofit will mark the occasion with a hybrid twist on its traditional Remarkable Celebration.

A Night Under the Stars will feature virtual access to one-of-a-kind live raffle drawings and a live celebration of four Remarkable Moms whose lives reflect the mission of “the little nest,” dedicated to helping children and families navigate grief, death and illness in the Tucson community.

“It is such a beautiful thing to have a community organization that is relatively small and yet so impactful, and to have 25 years under our belt is a huge milestone for us. We are really excited,” said Becky Slade, director of development for Tu Nidito. “It is also a very interesting time to reach this monumental mark in that we have so many children in the community impacted by grief related to the COVID pandemic. That has exacerbated the need for our programs and services and reiterates how grateful we are to be here to serve our community.”

Like many nonprofits, Tu Nidito mounted a digital response to the increased demand created by the pandemic: 13 months ago it switched its support groups from in-person to virtual formats. Since then, it has provided 675 children and their families with emotional, social and educational support through online groups and one-on-one interactions.