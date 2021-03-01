 Skip to main content
Tucson food bank alters hours of distribution efforts
The Community Food Bank’s drive-through distribution at its warehouse is changing distribution hours.

The Community Food Bank will continue its scheduled food distributions three times a week but with a slight adjustment in hours.

Food will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the food bank’s warehouse, 3003 S. Country Club beginning Tuesday, March 2.

The change represents an adjustment from the previous schedule of 8 a.m. to noon on those three days.

“We’re continuing to evaluate how best to use our available resources during this pandemic,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank. “We do have a healthy supply of food available and welcome anyone in need to come to our Country Club location during distribution hours.”

The distributions continue to operate in a drive-through manner because of the pandemic. People receiving the food are asked to bring a photo ID. Volunteers and National Guard service members will load food into vehicles.

There are also provisions to provide food to people walking, using public transit and riding bikes.

