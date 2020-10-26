Tucson food bank changing food distribution hours at Kino Sports Complex

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will begin later hours for its drive-thru food distribution at the Kino Sports Complex starting Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The change shifts distribution hours at Kino to start and end one hour later than the current schedule of 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Though lines start early, the food bank encourages people to come later in the morning, when wait times are shorter and there continues to be a generous supply of food.
In the months ahead, holiday hours will also mean some slight changes in schedules for all five resource centers of the food bank that offer low-touch or drive-thru food distribution, including locations in Tucson, Marana, Amado, Green Valley and Nogales.
These changes can be found in calendars posted at communityfoodbank.org/locations
There will be no food distribution at Kino and all other resource centers on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. There will also be no food distribution as all five resource centers will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 31.
The food bank has operated at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, since May, to accommodate long lines of cars and serve people more efficiently in a drive-thru distribution that reduces physical contact.
