Tucson Giving page every Tuesday in the Star

Fundraisers, nonprofit news, volunteer opportunities, people who make Tucson better and a Community Wish List are published Tuesdays on the Arizona Daily Star’s Tucson Giving page.

The Tucson Giving page lets readers know how to contribute — with cash, donated goods or volunteer labor — to the community and others in need.

The page features an article on the works of charities and fundraisers.

In addition, a wish list specifies the needs of local charities.

Nonprofits registered as 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to participate in the wish list for free.

Charities can email wishlist@tucson.com with a list of up to 10 items in order of priority or they can create a free account at wishlisthero.org to share and update their wishes all year round.

Be sure to include the name of the organization as it should appear in print and a description of the mission in 15 words or fewer. Also include a physical address where you can receive donated items, a phone number and a website address.

For more information about the Tucson Giving page, go to tucson.com/giving

