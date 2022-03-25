Tucson nonprofits tell their stories at annual Fast Pitch funding event

Technology, philanthropy, collaboration and community will converge through Social Venture Partners' Seventh Annual Fast Pitch Tucson that enables local nonprofits to vie for funding.
The event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the University of Arizona Health Science Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.
The hybrid virtual and in-person event will afford 10 local nonprofits the opportunity to get more than $100,000 during three minute “fast pitches” in which a representative from each organization shares its story.
The public can join the high-stakes fun for $75 per person live at the event and $25 per screen virtually. Tickets are available at tucne.ws/1k3d
All proceeds will boost prizes rewarded to participating nonprofits, which include: Clínica Amistad; Cooper Center with the UA Foundation; Edge High School; Felicia’s Farm; Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project; FosterEd Arizona; Goodwill of Southern Arizona; I Am You 360; Power Over Predators; and Scholarships A-Z.
“This is a way for people to be actively involved in directing funding, resources and awareness to nonprofits that are making significant changes in our community. It is a meaningful way for people to make an investment in the community and create broad impact that helps multiple organizations,” said Ciara Garcia, chief executive officer of SVP Tucson.
Each nonprofit will receive a minimum of $2,000; SVP will grant over $100,000 to competing nonprofits on stage through selected sponsored awards including the $7,500 “People’s Choice Power to the People” Award sponsored by Tucson Electric Power, which includes a BizTucson feature article and KXCI Impact Announcements. The Connie Hillman Family Foundation has pledged to match donations made during the event up to $40,000.
The public can direct donations to chosen nonprofit recipients in several ways: Via online pledge at www.pledge.to/fast-pitch-2022 and through a text-to-donate campaign by texting FASTPITCH to 707070. Additionally, new this year is the opportunity for Donor Advised Fundholders to donate through the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona at cfsaz.org/FASTPITCH/ and through Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona at jcftucson.org/FASTPITCHDAF/.
The event will be televised at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on KTTU Channel 18.
