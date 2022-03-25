Tucson nonprofits tell their stories at annual Fast Pitch funding event

Technology, philanthropy, collaboration and community will converge through Social Venture Partners' Seventh Annual Fast Pitch Tucson that enables local nonprofits to vie for funding.

The event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the University of Arizona Health Science Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.

The hybrid virtual and in-person event will afford 10 local nonprofits the opportunity to get more than $100,000 during three minute “fast pitches” in which a representative from each organization shares its story.

The public can join the high-stakes fun for $75 per person live at the event and $25 per screen virtually. Tickets are available at tucne.ws/1k3d

All proceeds will boost prizes rewarded to participating nonprofits, which include: Clínica Amistad; Cooper Center with the UA Foundation; Edge High School; Felicia’s Farm; Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project; FosterEd Arizona; Goodwill of Southern Arizona; I Am You 360; Power Over Predators; and Scholarships A-Z.