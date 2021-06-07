United Way in Tucson donates $10,000 to town of Bagdad

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona donated $10,000 to United Way of Yavapai County, which will use the funds to support the small mining community of Bagdad, recently hit hard by a wildfire.

The Spur Fire, now extinguished, destroyed 13 Bagdad homes and an additional 10 non-occupied structures, and forced the evacuation of many residents of the town. The fire, which started May 27, burned about 150 acres before being contained.

The donated funds will support the purchase of food, clothing and other needs of the residents displaced by the fire.

Located northwest of Phoenix, Bagdad is a copper mining community with just under 2,000 full-time residents, many of them employees of the mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

“We are humbled to be able to help our fellow Arizonans in Bagdad through this donation to our partners with United Way of Yavapai County,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

“In times of emergency, we come together to support each other and our neighbors. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Bagdad now as they work to rebuild their homes and restore their community,” he said.

“Our heartfelt thanks and blessings go out to our United Way family in Tucson and Southern Arizona,” stated Patty Bell-Demers, executive director of United Way of Yavapai County. “This beautiful investment of support will go far in helping us help our families as they recover from this fire and carry on with their lives.”