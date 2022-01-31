United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance begins today

The year 2021 meant continuing adaptations to preparing and filing annual income tax returns and 2022 presents many of the same challenges. Because of this fact, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona will launch its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program Feb. 1 with special COVID-19 protocols in place.

To assist taxpayers, free and professional filing assistance will be available through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona for individuals and families earning up to $73,000 annually. Once again United Way of Tucson’s VITA program has partnered with GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online. This online system will help the VITA program reach more taxpayers, process returns more efficiently, and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and community members. VITA will also be offered at several tax return preparation sites across Southern Arizona run by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and IRS Certified VITA volunteers. Appointments are required at most locations. Visit www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA to schedule an appointment.