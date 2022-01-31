United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance begins today

The year 2021 meant continuing adaptations to preparing and filing annual income tax returns and 2022 presents many of the same challenges. Because of this fact, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona will launch its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program Feb. 1 with special COVID-19 protocols in place.
To assist taxpayers, free and professional filing assistance will be available through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona for individuals and families earning up to $73,000 annually. Once again United Way of Tucson’s VITA program has partnered with GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online. This online system will help the VITA program reach more taxpayers, process returns more efficiently, and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and community members. VITA will also be offered at several tax return preparation sites across Southern Arizona run by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and IRS Certified VITA volunteers. Appointments are required at most locations. Visit www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA to schedule an appointment.
VITA tax preparation helps taxpayers maximize their refund and saves an average of $250 per return. The program helps taxpayers access all tax credits for which they are eligible — including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) and has become an essential service to thousands of Arizona residents. United Way’s work through the VITA program will be important as ever this year, helping people access missing CTC advance payments and the remaining half of the credit, that can only be accessed by filing a 2022 tax return.
VITA is a community initiative led by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in collaboration with Catholic Community Services, and partners throughout Northern and Western Arizona. Together, the collaborative is the largest tax preparer in the state of Arizona, serving nine of Arizona’s 15 counties.
The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18, 2022, and this tax year there are three no-cost options for taxpayers including:
GetYourRefund.org — taxpayers can connect with VITA volunteers online
In-Person Assistance — in-person assistance is available by appointment only at select sites. Make an appointment at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA
DIY Self-Prep Software — online services for those who feel confident in filing on their own.
VITA volunteers must complete an intense IRS-sponsored certification program every year, and most return year after year. Individuals seeking tax assistance will have their respective returns prepared by a volunteer, with a second volunteer assigned to review the return before it is filed. With more complex cases, a third volunteer will triple-check the return.
No walk in’s will be taken, all appointments must be scheduled at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA
In-person sites include: subject to change)
City of Tucson — Ward III, 1510 E. Grant Road
El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road
Truly Nolen at William’s Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd.
Goodwill Job Connection, 1703 W. Valencia Road
Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road
Quincie Douglas Community Center, 1575 E. 36th St.