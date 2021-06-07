 Skip to main content
Volunteer tax preparer belled for her helpful attitude
Ben’s Bells

Volunteer tax preparer belled for her helpful attitude

Jane Johnson was “belled” for her work with AARP Retired Accountants.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Jane Johnson

Nominator: Shari Huffman

Why: For her work with AARP Retired Accountants. Johnson is involved in the AARP Retired Accountants program that helps prepare taxes. Jane is the supervisor of the group and has been for over 20 years. The group normally sees 50 people each Monday or Thursday for 2½ months to help prepare taxes. “These are people who do not have the means or the knowledge to do their taxes themselves,” Huffman wrote in her nomination letter. “She is the ‘go to’ for the group. She never loses her cool, and in my observations, it would be easy to do that. She’s courteous and kind and encouraging.” Huffman wrote that Johnson helped her with a refund problem one year. “I finally contacted her in July, hating to do so … not her responsibility. But she was there, and she solved it. That is a volunteer with a capital ‘V,’” she wrote about Johnson.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

