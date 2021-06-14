Watershed Management Group promotes sustainable living

Moving forward into the summer and fall, Shipek said the organization plans to provide hybrid virtual and in-person programming in an effort to extend its outreach.

“More people are sometimes able to attend virtually. Virtual classes give us more reach outside of Tucson and throughout the Southwest,” she said.

Ultimately, the expanded reach also allows the group to promote water harvesting in neighborhoods with fewer trees and less green space that are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, according to Shipek.

“The other thing that we are really focusing on is the equity piece around water. We want to make sure our programs are accessible across the community. We have taken the BYOB initiative into specific limited-income neighborhoods to help folks build resilient practices. Everyone can benefit from the simple, low-cost solutions and programs we are offering for free,” Shipek said.

Family activities

Hand in hand with these outreach and education initiatives are programs such as Family Saturdays, which launched in May.