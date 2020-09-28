Woman belled for helping those less fortunate

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Judith Weiser
Nominated by: Judy Jennings
Why: For helping people in need. Weiser has touched the lives of many people, writes her friend Judy Jennings. Weiser recycles cans and bottles and uses the money to help people in need. When she is out and sees someone on the street who obviously looks like they could use some help, Weiser stops and asks if they would accept a few dollars, Jennings wrote. If they accept the help, Weiser gives them some of the money she makes from her recycling efforts. She takes the necessary precautions of wearing a mask and keeping socially distant. “She says she likes to talk to people at these times because it offers a human connection as well as cash,” Jennings wrote. “Almost no one refuses her request.” Jennings says Weiser explains her motivation this way: “I’ve had so many opportunities that others haven’t. An education, a career, a good home, good friends, good dogs. I’m just immensely grateful.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!